05/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Companies Benefit as Consumers Stay Home: Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic led people to set up home offices and eat in, companies from Office Depot to Wingstop and Papa John's detailed the effects on their quarterly results. 

 
Facebook's Libra Adds New CEO

Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency project, is bringing on as chief executive Stuart Levey, HSBC's chief legal officer and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary. 

 
California Canceled Large Coronavirus Mask Order

The state pulled the plug on a $600 million contract from a politically connected coronavirus-supply company, the latest setback for Blue Flame Medical. 

 
Gap to Reopen Stores, Selling Face Masks Along With Jeans

The retailer, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains among others, plans to reopen roughly 800 North American stores this month, beginning this weekend with a handful of locations in Texas. 

 
Uber Cuts 14% of Jobs During 'Brutal' Day as Pandemic Upends Sharing Economy

Uber is cutting about 3,700 workers as the ride-hailing service looks to reduce costs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a dramatic falloff in rides for it and smaller rival Lyft. 

 
Discovery Warns Pandemic Could Pressure Ad Business

Discovery said revenue it derives from selling ads tied to its content may face pressure due to the new coronavirus pandemic and its effects on economies around the world. 

 
General Motors the Only Detroit Auto Maker to Post a Profit

General Motors reported a $292 million net profit in the first quarter, despite a big hit from Covid-19 fallout, as strong pickup-trucks sales and restructuring before the crisis helped it avoid quarterly losses suffered by its Detroit rivals. 

 
Samsung Heir Vows to End Dynastic Control of Conglomerate

De facto leader Lee Jae-yong said he doesn't intend to pass down management of the company to his children. He also promised employees would be able to unionize and bargain collectively. 

 
CVS Warns of Surge in Non-Coronavirus Health Problems

Pharmacy chain has data suggesting Americans ignoring medical needs during pandemic; sales fell off in April after earlier jump 

 
New York Times Subscriptions Rise, Advertising Drops

New York Times Co. reported its biggest quarterly increase in digital subscriptions ever, pushing revenue up slightly, despite a steep slide in advertising revenue that is expected to accelerate in the second quarter.

