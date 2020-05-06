Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Office Depot Can't Coast on Pandemic Gains

Office Depot is the latest retailer to benefit from new pandemic spending patterns, but that isn't where it should focus its future efforts. 

 
Match Keeps Flame Alive in Lockdown

Match's first-quarter results show singles don't need bars to mingle, after all. 

 
Former National-Security Adviser H.R. McMaster Joins Zoom Board

Zoom is further bolstering its ranks as the startup deals with security questions around its system, naming President Trump's former national-security adviser, H.R. McMaster, as an independent director. 

 
Companies Benefit as Consumers Stay Home: Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic led people to set up home offices and eat in, companies from Office Depot to Wingstop and Papa John's detailed the effects on their quarterly results. 

 
Facebook-Backed Libra Project Gets New CEO

Libra, the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project, is bringing on Stuart Levey, HSBC's chief legal officer and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary, as chief executive. 

 
California Canceled Large Coronavirus Mask Order

The state pulled the plug on a $600 million contract from a politically connected coronavirus-supply company, the latest setback for Blue Flame Medical. 

 
Gap to Reopen Stores, Selling Face Masks Along With Jeans

The retailer, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains among others, plans to reopen roughly 800 North American stores this month, beginning this weekend with a handful of locations in Texas. 

 
Uber Cuts 14% of Jobs During 'Brutal' Day as Pandemic Upends Sharing Economy

Uber is cutting about 3,700 workers as the ride-hailing service looks to reduce costs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a dramatic falloff in rides for it and smaller rival Lyft. 

 
Discovery Warns Pandemic Could Pressure Ad Business

Discovery said revenue it derives from selling ads tied to its content may face pressure due to the new coronavirus pandemic and its effects on economies around the world. 

 
In Detroit, Scramble for Cash Upends High-Profile Vehicle Rollouts

The U.S. car companies are slashing capital spending and delaying some vehicle models to blunt the Covid-19 pandemic's fallout, a sign of much leaner times ahead in Detroit after a long stretch of prosperity.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, oil slips
RE
03:27pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, oil slips
RE
03:27pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, oil slips
RE
03:24pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Unemployment in the Washington Area by County – March 2020
PU
03:24pUnemployment on the Delmarva Peninsula by County – December 2019
PU
03:24pChanging Compensation Costs in the Boston Metropolitan Area — March 2020
PU
03:24pZALANDO : Expects Double-Digit Growth in 2020
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pWorld Bank debars Chinese electrical equipment firm over fraud on Zambia project
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group