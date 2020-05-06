Office Depot Can't Coast on Pandemic Gains

Office Depot is the latest retailer to benefit from new pandemic spending patterns, but that isn't where it should focus its future efforts.

Match Keeps Flame Alive in Lockdown

Match's first-quarter results show singles don't need bars to mingle, after all.

Former National-Security Adviser H.R. McMaster Joins Zoom Board

Zoom is further bolstering its ranks as the startup deals with security questions around its system, naming President Trump's former national-security adviser, H.R. McMaster, as an independent director.

Companies Benefit as Consumers Stay Home: Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic led people to set up home offices and eat in, companies from Office Depot to Wingstop and Papa John's detailed the effects on their quarterly results.

Facebook-Backed Libra Project Gets New CEO

Libra, the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project, is bringing on Stuart Levey, HSBC's chief legal officer and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary, as chief executive.

California Canceled Large Coronavirus Mask Order

The state pulled the plug on a $600 million contract from a politically connected coronavirus-supply company, the latest setback for Blue Flame Medical.

Gap to Reopen Stores, Selling Face Masks Along With Jeans

The retailer, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains among others, plans to reopen roughly 800 North American stores this month, beginning this weekend with a handful of locations in Texas.

Uber Cuts 14% of Jobs During 'Brutal' Day as Pandemic Upends Sharing Economy

Uber is cutting about 3,700 workers as the ride-hailing service looks to reduce costs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a dramatic falloff in rides for it and smaller rival Lyft.

Discovery Warns Pandemic Could Pressure Ad Business

Discovery said revenue it derives from selling ads tied to its content may face pressure due to the new coronavirus pandemic and its effects on economies around the world.

In Detroit, Scramble for Cash Upends High-Profile Vehicle Rollouts

The U.S. car companies are slashing capital spending and delaying some vehicle models to blunt the Covid-19 pandemic's fallout, a sign of much leaner times ahead in Detroit after a long stretch of prosperity.