Costco's Sales Fall for First Time in Over a Decade

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s monthly sales fell for the first time since the recession, as stay-at home orders and social-distancing restrictions reduced shopper traffic and some parts of stores offered limited service.

Peloton Rides a Coronavirus Surge in Home Workouts

Peloton Interactive's quarterly sales surged 66%, bolstered by shut-in Americans undeterred by shipping delays, do-it-yourself installation and the exercise bike's $2,000-plus price tag.

Lawmakers Press Airlines to Protect Workers, Travelers

Lawmakers that bailed out U.S. airlines want to make sure the government gets what it paid for.

Delivery Service Deliv Shutting Down Operations

The chief executive of Deliv messaged workers that the delivery service startup will wind down operations over the next 90 days.

Grubhub's Sales Improve as Customers Reach for Delivery

Grubhub said delivery sales have rebounded after a drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when customers stocked up on groceries rather than restaurant food.

Sinclair Broadcasting Agrees to Pay Record Penalty to End FCC Probes

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps.

T-Mobile to Feel Coronavirus Pain Through 2020

T-Mobile US said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its financial performance through at least the end of the year, joining rival carriers in telling investors the crisis had clouded its outlook.

Facebook Names Global Politicians and Activists to New Appeals Board

A Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the former prime minister of Denmark and a retired U.S. federal judge will join a group that will make final rulings on whether Facebook posts violate the platform's standards on nudity, hate speech and insensitivity.

Wynn Resorts Details Coronavirus Damage

Las Vegas-based Wynn reported a net loss and a sharp drop in revenue, the latest casino operator to reveal how coronavirus shutdowns are hurting the gambling industry.

MGM Resorts Warns 63,000 Workers of Possible Layoffs

The biggest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip said it could lay off some of the tens of thousands of workers it has furloughed during the pandemic, beginning Aug. 31, citing uncertainty about when operations could resume.