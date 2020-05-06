Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Costco's Sales Fall for First Time in Over a Decade

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s monthly sales fell for the first time since the recession, as stay-at home orders and social-distancing restrictions reduced shopper traffic and some parts of stores offered limited service. 

 
Peloton Rides a Coronavirus Surge in Home Workouts

Peloton Interactive's quarterly sales surged 66%, bolstered by shut-in Americans undeterred by shipping delays, do-it-yourself installation and the exercise bike's $2,000-plus price tag. 

 
Lawmakers Press Airlines to Protect Workers, Travelers

Lawmakers that bailed out U.S. airlines want to make sure the government gets what it paid for. 

 
Delivery Service Deliv Shutting Down Operations

The chief executive of Deliv messaged workers that the delivery service startup will wind down operations over the next 90 days. 

 
Grubhub's Sales Improve as Customers Reach for Delivery

Grubhub said delivery sales have rebounded after a drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when customers stocked up on groceries rather than restaurant food. 

 
Sinclair Broadcasting Agrees to Pay Record Penalty to End FCC Probes

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps. 

 
T-Mobile to Feel Coronavirus Pain Through 2020

T-Mobile US said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its financial performance through at least the end of the year, joining rival carriers in telling investors the crisis had clouded its outlook. 

 
Facebook Names Global Politicians and Activists to New Appeals Board

A Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the former prime minister of Denmark and a retired U.S. federal judge will join a group that will make final rulings on whether Facebook posts violate the platform's standards on nudity, hate speech and insensitivity. 

 
Wynn Resorts Details Coronavirus Damage

Las Vegas-based Wynn reported a net loss and a sharp drop in revenue, the latest casino operator to reveal how coronavirus shutdowns are hurting the gambling industry. 

 
MGM Resorts Warns 63,000 Workers of Possible Layoffs

The biggest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip said it could lay off some of the tens of thousands of workers it has furloughed during the pandemic, beginning Aug. 31, citing uncertainty about when operations could resume.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35pU.S. REACHES SETTLEMENT TO RECOVER OVER $49 MILLION INVOLVING MALAYSIA'S 1MDB : Doj
RE
09:34pOil gains as U.S. inventories grow less than feared while coronavirus slashes demand
RE
09:34pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : LGUs buy P1.58-billion worth of farmers' produce
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:54pYen hits seven-week high vs dollar as risk sentiment sours
RE
08:48pNew Zealand Government Flags Expanded State Housing Program -- Update
DJ
08:47pVirus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts
RE
08:24pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trading
PU
08:14pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-ASEAN trade to blossom in hard times
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group