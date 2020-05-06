Log in
05/06/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Lawmakers Press Airlines to Protect Workers, Travelers

Lawmakers that bailed out U.S. airlines want to make sure the government gets what it paid for. 

 
Costco's Sales Fall for First Time in Over a Decade

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s monthly sales fell for the first time since the recession, as stay-at home orders and social-distancing restrictions reduced shopper traffic and some parts of stores offered limited service. 

 
T-Mobile to Feel Coronavirus Pain Through 2020

T-Mobile US said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its financial performance through at least the end of the year, joining rival carriers in telling investors the crisis had clouded its outlook. 

 
Fox Revenue Rises, but Company Warns Local Stations Could Take Hit

Fox's revenue rose 25% in the latest quarter, but the media company warned investors the coronavirus is having a negative effect on some of its operations, particularly its local TV stations. 

 
Peloton Rides a Coronavirus Surge in Home Workouts

Peloton Interactive's quarterly sales surged 66%, bolstered by shut-in Americans undeterred by shipping delays, do-it-yourself installation and the exercise bike's $2,000-plus price tag. 

 
Delivery Service Deliv Shutting Down Operations

The chief executive of Deliv messaged workers that the delivery service startup will wind down operations over the next 90 days. 

 
Grubhub's Sales Improve as Customers Reach for Delivery

Grubhub said delivery sales have rebounded after a drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when customers stocked up on groceries rather than restaurant food. 

 
Former National-Security Adviser H.R. McMaster Joins Zoom Board

Zoom is further bolstering its ranks as the startup deals with security questions around its system, naming President Trump's former national-security adviser, H.R. McMaster, as an independent director. 

 
Bloomberg to Pay $5 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Brokerage Practices

A subsidiary of Bloomberg LP agreed to pay $5 million to settle regulatory claims that it executed some clients' stock trades in a way inconsistent with its customer disclosures. 

 
Sinclair Broadcasting Agrees to Pay Record Penalty to End FCC Probes

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps.

