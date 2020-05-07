AB InBev Profit Drops, Warns Worse to Come

AB InBev reported a steep fall in underlying earnings in the first three months of the year to $3.95 billion and warned it expects the hit from Covid-19 on its second quarter results to be materially worse.

Air France-KLM Warns Virus Hit to Get Worse

Air France-KLM warned its second quarter should be the hardest hit by the coronavirus, after the airline reported an operating loss of EUR815 million in the first three months of 2020, entirely due to a bad performance in March.

ArcelorMittal Halts Dividend as Profit Falls

ArcelorMittal posted better-than-forecast earnings of $967 million in the first quarter but suspended its dividend in an effort to cut costs to counter coronavirus-related market uncertainties.

Telefonica, Liberty Global to Merge U.K. Groups

Telefonica and Liberty Global have reached an agreement to combine their U.K. operations--O2 and Virgin Media--in an equally split joint venture with revenues of GBP11 billion.

European Corporate Roundup: Stockpiling Lifts Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize confirmed its outlook for 2020 after first quarter earnings rose 47%, boosted by customer stockpiling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong Exchanges CEO Charles Li to Step Down

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its longtime chief executive plans to step down by October 2021, or earlier if a successor is found before then.

Thailand's CP Group Secures $7.2 Bln Funding to Buy Tesco's Assets

EXCLUSIVE: CP Group, one of Thailand's largest conglomerates, has secured $7.2 billion in financing from nearly a dozen international and local banks to fund the purchase of U.K.-based retailer Tesco PLC's Asia assets, people familiar with the process said.

Lawmakers Press Airlines to Protect Workers, Travelers

Lawmakers that bailed out U.S. airlines want to make sure the government gets what it paid for.

Costco's Sales Fall for First Time in Over a Decade

Costco Wholesale Corp.'s monthly sales fell for the first time since the recession, as stay-at home orders and social-distancing restrictions reduced shopper traffic and some parts of stores offered limited service.

T-Mobile to Feel Coronavirus Pain Through 2020

T-Mobile US said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to weigh on its financial performance through at least the end of the year, joining rival carriers in telling investors the crisis had clouded its outlook.