Travel-Linked Companies Say Pandemic Effects Likely to Extend to 2Q: Earnings at a Glance

Global restrictions on travel to curb the spread of the new coronavirus hit the earnings of airlines and hotels in the first three months of the year, with some signaling the second quarter could be worse.

Neiman Marcus, the Retailer to the Rich, Files for Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest large retailer to seek a court restructuring during the pandemic that has closed much of the U.S. economy.

Brookfield Aims to Spend $5 Billion to Shore Up Troubled Retailers

Firm with heavy mall presence looks to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus crisis

Google Parent Drops Plans to Build 'Smart City' in Toronto

Alphabet subsidiary Sidewalks Labs said it is abandoning a project to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, citing the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dish Network's Commercial Customer Base Hit by Coronavirus

Dish Network's profit sank during the first quarter as hotels and airplanes emptied by the coronavirus crisis sapped its satellite-TV business.

ViacomCBS Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, Despite Slumping Revenue

ViacomCBS reported a drop in quarterly revenue, but the company's shares rose sharply as its streaming business grew and its results came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

Raytheon Technologies to Cut $2 Billion in Costs, Furlough Staff

The aerospace company said the rationale for its creation last month remained intact as it adapts to the coronavirus-driven crisis that has engulfed the global airline industry.

Auto-Parts Maker Techniplas Files for Bankruptcy

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to bondholders that include HIG Capital, saying Covid-19 has further hurt its struggling business.

UnitedHealth to Give Customers $1.5 Billion of Discounts

UnitedHealth will offer customers about $1.5 billion of discounts and other help, including credits toward premiums and suspension of out-of-pocket charges for some doctor visits, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why Clorox Wipes Are Still So Hard to Find

Toilet paper is back on shelves and hand sanitizer is easier to find, but one item remains as elusive as ever: disinfectant wipes.