05/07/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
News Corp Posts Lower Revenue Amid Declines in U.K., Australia

News Corp said revenue declined 7.8% in its latest quarter as strong digital gains at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones were offset by weakness at its foreign-news and entertainment operations. 

 
Live Nation's Revenue Falls, Losses Widen as Coronavirus Hits Concerts

The world's largest concert promoter and ticketing provider reported a drop in revenue in the most recent quarter as social-distancing protocols and lockdown orders began squeezing its business. 

 
Uber Redraws Road Map to Profit in Wake of Weakened Ridership

Uber's net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff. 

 
Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project

Alphabet subsidiary Sidewalks Labs said it is abandoning a project to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, citing the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Auto-Parts Maker Techniplas Files for Bankruptcy

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to bondholders that include HIG Capital, saying Covid-19 has further hurt its struggling business. 

 
Brookfield Aims to Spend $5 Billion to Shore Up Troubled Retailers

Firm with heavy mall presence looks to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus crisis 

 
Neiman Marcus, the Retailer to the Rich, Files for Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest large retailer to seek a court restructuring during the pandemic that has closed much of the U.S. economy. 

 
Levi's CFO Picks Up the Phone to Remind Retailers to Pay Their Bills

Levi Strauss is zeroing in on collecting cash owed by its business customers to help boost liquidity. 

 
Dish Network's Commercial Customer Base Hit by Coronavirus

Dish Network's profit sank during the first quarter as hotels and airplanes emptied by the coronavirus crisis sapped its satellite-TV business. 

 
ViacomCBS Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, Despite Slumping Revenue

ViacomCBS reported a drop in quarterly revenue, but the company's shares rose sharply as its streaming business grew and its results came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

