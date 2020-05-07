News Corp Posts Lower Revenue Amid Declines in U.K., Australia

News Corp said revenue declined 7.8% in its latest quarter as strong digital gains at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones were offset by weakness at its foreign-news and entertainment operations.

Live Nation's Revenue Falls, Losses Widen as Coronavirus Hits Concerts

The world's largest concert promoter and ticketing provider reported a drop in revenue in the most recent quarter as social-distancing protocols and lockdown orders began squeezing its business.

Uber Redraws Road Map to Profit in Wake of Weakened Ridership

Uber's net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff.

Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project

Alphabet subsidiary Sidewalks Labs said it is abandoning a project to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, citing the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Auto-Parts Maker Techniplas Files for Bankruptcy

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to bondholders that include HIG Capital, saying Covid-19 has further hurt its struggling business.

Brookfield Aims to Spend $5 Billion to Shore Up Troubled Retailers

Firm with heavy mall presence looks to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus crisis

Neiman Marcus, the Retailer to the Rich, Files for Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest large retailer to seek a court restructuring during the pandemic that has closed much of the U.S. economy.

Levi's CFO Picks Up the Phone to Remind Retailers to Pay Their Bills

Levi Strauss is zeroing in on collecting cash owed by its business customers to help boost liquidity.

Macquarie Group's Profit Drops, No Guidance Given

Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager, reported an 8.4% drop in annual profit as it absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fuel Hedging Losses, Covid-19 to Put Singapore Airlines in the Red

Singapore Airlines expects to swing to a loss for the full fiscal year ended March after being hit by hedging losses due to the collapse in fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic grounding many of its planes.