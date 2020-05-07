Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
News Corp Posts Lower Revenue Amid Declines in U.K., Australia

News Corp said revenue declined 7.8% in its latest quarter as strong digital gains at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones were offset by weakness at its foreign-news and entertainment operations. 

 
Live Nation's Revenue Falls, Losses Widen as Coronavirus Hits Concerts

The world's largest concert promoter and ticketing provider reported a drop in revenue in the most recent quarter as social-distancing protocols and lockdown orders began squeezing its business. 

 
Uber Redraws Road Map to Profit in Wake of Weakened Ridership

Uber's net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff. 

 
Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project

Alphabet subsidiary Sidewalks Labs said it is abandoning a project to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, citing the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Auto-Parts Maker Techniplas Files for Bankruptcy

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to bondholders that include HIG Capital, saying Covid-19 has further hurt its struggling business. 

 
Brookfield Aims to Spend $5 Billion to Shore Up Troubled Retailers

Firm with heavy mall presence looks to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus crisis 

 
Neiman Marcus, the Retailer to the Rich, Files for Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest large retailer to seek a court restructuring during the pandemic that has closed much of the U.S. economy. 

 
Levi's CFO Picks Up the Phone to Remind Retailers to Pay Their Bills

Levi Strauss is zeroing in on collecting cash owed by its business customers to help boost liquidity. 

 
Macquarie Group's Profit Drops, No Guidance Given

Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager, reported an 8.4% drop in annual profit as it absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fuel Hedging Losses, Covid-19 to Put Singapore Airlines in the Red

Singapore Airlines expects to swing to a loss for the full fiscal year ended March after being hit by hedging losses due to the collapse in fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic grounding many of its planes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24pChina says sales of cars, home appliances rebounded sharply during May day holiday
RE
11:24pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
11:22pJapan government will respond to calls for further economic steps - finance minister
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pAIRBUS : Beluga XL paper model kit
PU
11:13pU.S., China top trade representatives held phone call - China ministry
RE
11:00pAfter swift virus success, Vietnam sets sights on post-pandemic business
RE
10:54pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's Economic Growth Slowdown in QI 2020
PU
10:44pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves USD500M to Support India's Response to COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf
4OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group