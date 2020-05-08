Vista Follows Facebook Into India's Jio With $1.5 Billion Digital Bet

U.S. private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners is joining Facebook in taking a stake in Jio, as the Mumbai-based telecom firm seeks to trim its debt.

Siemens Says Worst to Come As Pandemic Hits Profits

Siemens said it expects an even bigger hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter ending June after the German engineering giant's profits and orders tumbled in the first three months of 2020 due to the current crisis.

ING Profit Slides on Provisions Surge

ING reported a 35% fall in first-quarter profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million, and the largest Dutch bank warned the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.

Rheinmetall Warns on Auto Outlook

Rheinmetall said its first quarter operating earnings fell to EUR34 million as the coronavirus pandemic harmed its automotive business, and warned that results for the unit will fall significantly short of previous forecasts.

News Corp Posts Lower Revenue Amid Declines in U.K., Australia

News Corp said revenue declined 7.8% in its latest quarter as strong digital gains at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones were offset by weakness at its foreign-news and entertainment operations.

Uber Redraws Road Map to Profit in Wake of Weakened Ridership

Uber's net loss ballooned in the first quarter as the ride-hailing giant was stung by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and signaled further cost reductions a day after announcing plans to cut about 14% of its staff.

Live Nation's Revenue Falls, Losses Widen as Coronavirus Hits Concerts

The world's largest concert promoter and ticketing provider reported a drop in revenue in the most recent quarter as social-distancing protocols and lockdown orders began squeezing its business.

Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project

Alphabet subsidiary Sidewalks Labs said it is abandoning a project to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, citing the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vista Equity Partners to Invest $1.50 Billion in Jio Platforms

Austin-based Vista Equity Partners will become the largest shareholder in Jio Platforms with a 2.32% stake after Reliance Industries and Facebook Inc.,

Brookfield Aims to Spend $5 Billion to Shore Up Troubled Retailers

Firm with heavy mall presence looks to invest in companies hit by the coronavirus crisis