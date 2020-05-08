Ride-Hailing Gets a Roadside Check

Uber and Lyft have both taken head-on hits from the coronavirus pandemic, but subsequent repairs should at least yield a leaner and more sustainable industry model.

Americans Are Pumping Gas Again as States Reopen

U.S. fuel makers see a gradual recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease, but they warn the next months could be tough.

LiveXLive to Join Podcast Fray With PodcastOne Acquisition

Digital-media company LiveXLive Media will acquire PodcastOne parent Courtside Group, the companies said, in a bet that bigger is better amid the coronavirus pandemic and that soaring ad revenue will return to podcasting.

Vista Follows Facebook Into India's Jio With $1.5 Billion Digital Bet

U.S. private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners is joining Facebook in taking a stake in Jio, as the Mumbai-based telecom firm seeks to trim its debt.

Public Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Program Face Payroll Challenge

Public companies that have been pushed to repay federal stimulus loans to cover payroll costs are confronting a tough reality: They have few options for keeping workers on their payroll.

Siemens Says Worst to Come As Pandemic Hits Profits

Siemens said it expects an even bigger hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter ending June after the German engineering giant's profits and orders tumbled in the first three months of 2020 due to the current crisis.

ING Profit Slides on Provisions Surge

ING reported a 35% fall in first-quarter profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million, and the largest Dutch bank warned the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.

Rheinmetall Warns on Auto Outlook

Rheinmetall said its first quarter operating earnings fell to EUR34 million as the coronavirus pandemic harmed its automotive business, and warned that results for the unit will fall significantly short of previous forecasts.

The Pandemic Has Made Sudden Heroes of the Tech Companies-For Now

Shelter-in-place orders have made us more enamored of the very same tech platforms we love to hate. But consumers' ambivalence will return.

Coronavirus Crisis Has Made Even Global Banks Local

European banking has become decidedly more local during the Covid-19 crisis. One consequence is that the dream of cross-border mergers seems more far-fetched than ever.