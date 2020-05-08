Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Parcel Carriers Expanded Payrolls as  Consumers Shopped Online

Trucking and warehouse companies cut tens of thousands of jobs last month in a grim U.S. employment market. 

 
Herbalife to Pay $123 Million to Settle China Bribery Allegations

Herbalife Nutrition said it has reached an agreement in principle with U.S. authorities to resolve bribery investigations into its business activities in China. 

 
Hostess Sales Rise as Consumers Stock Up: Earnings at a Glance

Hostess Brands saw sales climb as consumers stocked up on sweet goods, while energy companies like Exelon and Noble Energy expect reduced demand as Covid-19 restrictions take hold. 

 
Ride-Hailing Gets a Roadside Check

Uber and Lyft have both taken head-on hits from the coronavirus pandemic, but subsequent repairs should at least yield a leaner and more sustainable industry model. 

 
Americans Are Pumping Gas Again as States Reopen

U.S. fuel makers see a gradual recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease, but they warn the next months could be tough. 

 
LiveXLive to Join Podcast Fray With PodcastOne Acquisition

Digital-media company LiveXLive Media will acquire PodcastOne parent Courtside Group in a bet that bigger is better amid the coronavirus pandemic and that ad revenue for podcasting will continue to soar. 

 
Vista Follows Facebook Into India's Jio With $1.5 Billion Digital Bet

U.S. private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners is joining Facebook in taking a stake in Jio, as the Mumbai-based telecom firm seeks to trim its debt. 

 
Public Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Program Face Payroll Challenge

Public companies that have been pushed to repay federal stimulus loans to cover payroll costs are confronting a tough reality: They have few options for keeping workers on their payroll. 

 
Siemens Says Worst to Come As Pandemic Hits Profits

Siemens said it expects an even bigger hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter ending June after the German engineering giant's profits and orders tumbled in the first three months of 2020 due to the current crisis. 

 
ING Profit Slides on Provisions Surge

ING reported a 35% fall in first-quarter profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million, and the largest Dutch bank warned the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pAs Pandemic Spreads, Regard for China Recedes in West -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:21pTrump 'torn' over U.S.-China trade deal as officials push to fulfill its terms
RE
05:18pTrump 'torn' over U.S.-China trade deal as officials push to fulfill its terms
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:06pEXCLUSIVE : Pakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year - finance chief
RE
05:06pTSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56
RE
05:04pTrump, Saudi king reaffirm defence ties amid tensions
RE
04:57pEU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
RE
04:55pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group