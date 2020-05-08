Parcel Carriers Expanded Payrolls as Consumers Shopped Online

Trucking and warehouse companies cut tens of thousands of jobs last month in a grim U.S. employment market.

Herbalife to Pay $123 Million to Settle China Bribery Allegations

Herbalife Nutrition said it has reached an agreement in principle with U.S. authorities to resolve bribery investigations into its business activities in China.

Hostess Sales Rise as Consumers Stock Up: Earnings at a Glance

Hostess Brands saw sales climb as consumers stocked up on sweet goods, while energy companies like Exelon and Noble Energy expect reduced demand as Covid-19 restrictions take hold.

Ride-Hailing Gets a Roadside Check

Uber and Lyft have both taken head-on hits from the coronavirus pandemic, but subsequent repairs should at least yield a leaner and more sustainable industry model.

Americans Are Pumping Gas Again as States Reopen

U.S. fuel makers see a gradual recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease, but they warn the next months could be tough.

LiveXLive to Join Podcast Fray With PodcastOne Acquisition

Digital-media company LiveXLive Media will acquire PodcastOne parent Courtside Group in a bet that bigger is better amid the coronavirus pandemic and that ad revenue for podcasting will continue to soar.

Vista Follows Facebook Into India's Jio With $1.5 Billion Digital Bet

U.S. private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners is joining Facebook in taking a stake in Jio, as the Mumbai-based telecom firm seeks to trim its debt.

Public Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Program Face Payroll Challenge

Public companies that have been pushed to repay federal stimulus loans to cover payroll costs are confronting a tough reality: They have few options for keeping workers on their payroll.

Siemens Says Worst to Come As Pandemic Hits Profits

Siemens said it expects an even bigger hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter ending June after the German engineering giant's profits and orders tumbled in the first three months of 2020 due to the current crisis.

ING Profit Slides on Provisions Surge

ING reported a 35% fall in first-quarter profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million, and the largest Dutch bank warned the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.