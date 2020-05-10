Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Stimulus

BlackRock is about to start buying billions of dollars in corporate bonds for the Fed, reflecting the firm's rise to financial might but also opening it to scrutiny as it steers money into companies and industries. 

 
Coronavirus-Hit Emirates Forecasts More Than a Year of Travel Disruptions

International air travel will take at least 18 months to recover, Emirates Airline said Sunday, as the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a collapse in annual net profits at the carrier's parent. 

 
Online Car Seller Vroom Files Confidentially for IPO

Online used-car seller Vroom has filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June, according to people familiar with its plans, a move that will test the ice-cold tech IPO market. 

 
Tesla Files Suit to Reopen Fremont Factory

CEO Elon Musk says he is ready to abandon California as the home of the electric-car maker after local government officials said the company can't resume production because of efforts to contain the coronavirus. 

 
Carlyle, GIC Back Away From AmEx Global Business Travel Deal

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC are backing away from a deal to take a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel, whose revenue has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
FDA Authorizes First Coronavirus Antigen Test

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to Quidel for the first antigen test for the Covid-19 virus--a step that could escalate the nation's ability to test for the disease. 

 
Colombia's Avianca Files for Bankruptcy

Avianca filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as travel restrictions curtail the airline's flights. 

 
Trump and Chip Makers Seek Self-Sufficiency

The administration and American companies including Intel are looking to jump-start development of new chip factories in the U.S. as concern grows about reliance on Asia. 

 
Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent shutdowns, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the industrial economy. 

 
Hardy Truck Sales Bolster Car Companies During Health Crisis

Geography and deals have helped Detroit auto makers play to their strength in pickup trucks even as the pandemic saps overall demand.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pJapan eyes more spending backed by second extra budget to combat pandemic fallout
RE
10:39pDollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns
RE
10:38pAsian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
10:38pChina's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6% year-on-year - industry body
RE
10:34pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas sector welcomes Queensland appointments
PU
10:33pOil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
09:55pJapan PM says ready to take more stimulus steps to combat pandemic
RE
09:52pAutomakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows
RE
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : thanks survey respondents (Media Release)
PU
09:40pShanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
2FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY202..
3VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION :: Mandatory
4Bluechip-backed generative design platform Archistar secures a $6m Series A investment led by AirTree Ventu..
5RICE : Philippines ramping up rice imports to boost stockpile amid pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group