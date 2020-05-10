Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Stimulus

BlackRock is about to start buying billions of dollars in corporate bonds for the Fed, reflecting the firm's rise to financial might but also opening it to scrutiny as it steers money into companies and industries.

Coronavirus-Hit Emirates Forecasts More Than a Year of Travel Disruptions

International air travel will take at least 18 months to recover, Emirates Airline said Sunday, as the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a collapse in annual net profits at the carrier's parent.

Online Car Seller Vroom Files Confidentially for IPO

Online used-car seller Vroom has filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June, according to people familiar with its plans, a move that will test the ice-cold tech IPO market.

Tesla Files Suit to Reopen Fremont Factory

CEO Elon Musk says he is ready to abandon California as the home of the electric-car maker after local government officials said the company can't resume production because of efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Carlyle, GIC Back Away From AmEx Global Business Travel Deal

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC are backing away from a deal to take a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel, whose revenue has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

FDA Authorizes First Coronavirus Antigen Test

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to Quidel for the first antigen test for the Covid-19 virus--a step that could escalate the nation's ability to test for the disease.

Colombia's Avianca Files for Bankruptcy

Avianca filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as travel restrictions curtail the airline's flights.

Trump and Chip Makers Seek Self-Sufficiency

The administration and American companies including Intel are looking to jump-start development of new chip factories in the U.S. as concern grows about reliance on Asia.

Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy.

Coronavirus Unravels Private-Equity Playbook for Some Retailers

Private-equity firms bet that their expertise and capital would help retailers navigate the rise of online competition. But now these businesses, from pet shops to luxury brands that collectively employ more than 1 million people, are fighting to stay afloat.