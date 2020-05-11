AngloGold Ashanti Boosted by Higher Gold Prices

AngloGold Ashanti said its first-quarter production fell 4.8%, but that adjusted earnings rose to $473 million, benefiting from higher gold prices.

Vodacom Profit Up But Outlook Uncertain

South Africa's Vodacom--majority owned by Vodafone--said its annual net profit rose to ZAR15.94 billion, but cautioned the coronavirus pandemic could hit its business in the medium- to long-term.

Henkel Says Still Too Soon to Give Forecasts

Henkel reported a decline in first quarter sales to EUR4.93 billion and said it still wasn't possible to provide forecasts for 2020 due to coronavirus uncertainty.

Discount Retailer Stage Stores Files for Bankruptcy

The retailer, which operates the Gordmans and Bealls brands, plans to begin inventory clearance sales as the company starts a phased reopening of stores in coming weeks.

Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy.

Online Car Seller Vroom Files Confidentially for IPO

Online used-car seller Vroom has filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June, according to people familiar with its plans, a move that will test the ice-cold tech IPO market.

Colombia's Avianca Files for Bankruptcy

Avianca filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as travel restrictions curtail the airline's flights.

Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Stimulus

BlackRock is about to start buying billions of dollars in corporate bonds for the Fed, reflecting the firm's rise to financial might but also opening it to scrutiny as it steers money into companies and industries.

Coronavirus-Hit Emirates Forecasts More Than a Year of Travel Disruptions

International air travel will take at least 18 months to recover, Emirates Airline said Sunday, as the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a collapse in annual net profits at the carrier's parent.

Tesla Files Suit to Reopen Fremont Factory

CEO Elon Musk says he is ready to abandon California as the home of the electric-car maker after local government officials said the company can't resume production because of efforts to contain the coronavirus.