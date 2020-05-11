Marriott Posts Lower Profit as Occupancy Drops Amid Coronavirus

Marriott's profit and revenue fell for the first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to close many of its hotels.

KKR Agrees to Buy Majority Stake in Coty's Hair-Care Business

Coty said private-equity firm KKR is investing $750 million in the company amid a drop in product demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With the Magic of Social Distancing

Shanghai Disneyland welcomed visitors for the first time since January, becoming one of the highest profile tourist spots to reopen as China reboots parts of its economy that were shut down by the coronavirus.

As PG&E Fire Victims Weigh Settlement, Lawyer Attracts Scrutiny

Mikal Watts helped negotiate a proposed $13.5 billion settlement to compensate all of PG&E's roughly 70,000 fire victims. Yet some victims and lawyers are questioning whether he has acted in his clients' best interest.

While Big Oil Pulls Back, Mexico's President Bets on Pemex

As global oil companies try to make savings, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is focusing much of the country's limited financial firepower on its state-run oil company.

Discount Retailer Stage Stores Files for Bankruptcy

The retailer, which operates the Gordmans and Bealls brands, plans to begin inventory clearance sales as it starts a phased reopening of stores in coming weeks.

Drugmakers Overhaul the Sales Pitch Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Sales representatives for drug companies, grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, are blasting out emails and hosting video calls to pitch doctors they once courted in person on new treatments for a variety of ailments.

Reopening the Coronavirus-Era Office

When employees file back into American workplaces, many will find the office transformed: single-person elevators, closed cafeterias and desks separated by plastic. And many of these changes won't go away until the virus does.

Online Car Seller Vroom Files Confidentially for IPO

Online used-car seller Vroom has filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June, according to people familiar with its plans, a move that will test the ice-cold tech IPO market.

Deutsche Bank Issues New Debt, Improves Capital Buffers

Deutsche Bank is taking advantage of some stabilization in the debt markets to issue new debt and improve its capital buffers.