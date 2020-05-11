Log in
05/11/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Viking Cruises Seeks to Raise $600 Million

The cruise company launched a bid to raise money to help it sustain its business through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Closed Doors Hurt Quarterly Results: Earnings at a Glance

Marriott International and Under Armour reported results dragged down by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led them to close hotels and retail stores. 

 
Neiman Will Burn Hundreds of Millions in Bankruptcy Before Stores Open

Neiman Marcus, the luxury department-store chain that filed for bankruptcy last week, expects to burn through $300 million before it can reopen its stores. 

 
Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned Monday that it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt. 

 
KKR Working With Coty to Take Majority Stake in Hair-Care Business

Coty said private-equity firm KKR is investing $750 million in the company amid a drop in product demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Deutsche Bank Seeks to Bolster Capital Structure

The German lender is taking advantage of the stabilization in European debt markets to sell new bonds and boost its capital buffers. 

 
Marriott Posts Lower Profit as Occupancy Drops Amid Virus

Marriott's profit and revenue fell for the first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to close many of its hotels. 

 
General Mills Raises Fiscal-Year Guidance

General Mills said it will surpass previously-issued financial guidance for the fiscal year, citing higher demand for its food products during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Will There Be a Fall TV Season? Fox Gives It a Go.

The coronavirus pandemic has ground to a halt most television production, leaving broadcasters without much in new programming and hampering what they can put on the air in September. 

 
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With the Magic of Social Distancing

Shanghai Disneyland welcomed visitors for the first time since January, becoming one of the highest profile tourist spots to reopen as China reboots parts of its economy that were shut down by the coronavirus.

