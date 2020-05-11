Musk Says Tesla Is Restarting Production, Defying Local Order

The Tesla CEO said the company would resume production at its assembly plant outside San Francisco that authorities have ordered to remain closed.

PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering.

Caesars, Eldorado Revenues Fall on Coronavirus Casino Shutdowns

The two casino operators detailed the damage that casino closures in response to the pandemic had on their businesses in the first quarter, with both companies reporting double-digit declines in revenue.

Branson to Cash In Part of Virgin Galactic Stake

Virgin Group plans to sell as much as 12% of the space-tourism venture to shore up its other travel and tourism businesses.

Twitter to Add Labels to Disputed Coronavirus Posts

Twitter will start adding labels to tweets that have disputed information about the coronavirus, a step that comes as a new survey shows that 78% of Americans believe that misinformation about the virus is a major problem.

Congress Weighs Coronavirus Aid for Local Newspapers, Broadcasters

Congress is looking to help struggling local newspapers, TV and radio stations qualify for federal coronavirus aid, according to people familiar with the matter.

YRC Seeks to Preserve Cash in Troubled Trucking Market

The Overland Park, Kan.-based company reported improved first-quarter financial results on Monday and outlined steps it was taking to improve liquidity in the face of the pandemic, which Chief Executive Darren Hawkins said triggered an unprecedented decline in business, beginning in late March.

Under Armour Warns of Sharp Revenue Decline

The athletic-apparel retailer reported a loss and a 23% drop in revenue for the first quarter and said store closures tied to the pandemic could result in a 60% revenue decline in the current quarter.

Coronavirus Pushes Mayo Clinic to Revisit Its Accounting Practices

Stockpiles of protective equipment and other necessities have raised new questions

Why Didn't This Gym Chain Fall to Earth?

Planet Fitness is defying gravity with most of its clubs closed and competitors entering bankruptcy.