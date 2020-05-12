Amazon, Google Help States Deal With Jobless Claims

Newer technology addresses challenges encountered during the pandemic including busy phone lines, website crashes and delays in payments.

Simon Property Wants to Reopen Malls, but Gets Stymied by Political Opposition

Simon Property Group is trying to open many malls as soon as it can, but some local politicians are stalling efforts to get many of them back in business.

Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances.

Toyota Sees Recovery This Year

Toyota said it believed the worst of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic was over, and auto sales could recover by the end of the year in its biggest markets.

For Chip Makers, Government Involvement Won't Come Free

Semiconductor makers such as Intel that are looking for government help to ease capital pains could face a bill down the road.

As Airlines Bleed Cash, United Abandons Bond Deal

The carrier didn't want to commit to terms investors wanted, including a higher interest rate and more protections for investors in case the company defaults.

Musk to Reopen Tesla Factory, Defying Local Order

The Tesla CEO said the company would resume production at its assembly plant outside San Francisco that authorities have ordered to remain closed.

Huawei Struggles to Get Along Without Google

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, barred by the U.S. from buying American technology, has found a lot of workarounds-but is having a hard time replacing Google, on which it has relied for a decade.

PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering.

Allianz Profit Drops by a Third

Allianz reported a first-quarter net profit of EUR1.4 billion, broadly in line with previous guidance, while PIMCO profits rose 19%.