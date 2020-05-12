Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Amazon, Google Help States Deal With Jobless Claims

Newer technology addresses challenges encountered during the pandemic including busy phone lines, website crashes and delays in payments. 

 
Simon Property Wants to Reopen Malls, but Gets Stymied by Political Opposition

Simon Property Group is trying to open many malls as soon as it can, but some local politicians are stalling efforts to get many of them back in business. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Toyota Sees Recovery This Year

Toyota said it believed the worst of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic was over, and auto sales could recover by the end of the year in its biggest markets. 

 
For Chip Makers, Government Involvement Won't Come Free

Semiconductor makers such as Intel that are looking for government help to ease capital pains could face a bill down the road. 

 
As Airlines Bleed Cash, United Abandons Bond Deal

The carrier didn't want to commit to terms investors wanted, including a higher interest rate and more protections for investors in case the company defaults. 

 
Musk to Reopen Tesla Factory, Defying Local Order

The Tesla CEO said the company would resume production at its assembly plant outside San Francisco that authorities have ordered to remain closed. 

 
Huawei Struggles to Get Along Without Google

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, barred by the U.S. from buying American technology, has found a lot of workarounds-but is having a hard time replacing Google, on which it has relied for a decade. 

 
PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering. 

 
Allianz Profit Drops by a Third

Allianz reported a first-quarter net profit of EUR1.4 billion, broadly in line with previous guidance, while PIMCO profits rose 19%.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aUBER APPROACHES GRUBHUB WITH TAKEOVER OFFER : Bloomberg News
RE
11:27aRussian airlines' April passenger traffic down 91.8%
RE
11:25aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – April 2020
PU
11:25aBoeing sees zero orders again in April, MAX cancellations mount
RE
11:22aIMF chief says growth forecast cuts 'very likely' as coronavirus hits economies hard
RE
11:20aEXCLUSIVE : OPEC+ wants to maintain oil output cuts beyond June, sources say
RE
11:19aHyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
RE
11:16aS.Africa's Pick n Pay sees margin and profit pressure from COVID-19 lockdown
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group