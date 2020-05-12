Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Lack of Shoppers Drags Down Results: Earnings at a Glance

Less buying by consumers because of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hurt companies across industries, with many noting a drop in sales, including travel retailer Dufry and auto makers Toyota and Honda. 

 
Uber Makes Takeover Approach to Grubhub

A potential deal under discussion would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services. 

 
Luckin Coffee Terminates CEO

Chinese coffee chain Luckin said its board of directors terminated Chief Executive Jenny Qian amid a deepening internal investigation into fabricated sales. 

 
Boeing Orders Slip Below 5,000 On MAX Cancellations

The aerospace giant scrubbed another 108 MAX jets from its backlog and downgraded the status of deals for another 101 planes because of airlines' weakening financial health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disney+ Takes Its Shot at 'Hamilton' Movie With Early Online Debut

Walt Disney said it was fast-tracking the debut of the Broadway juggernaut 'Hamilton' to its Disney+ service, where a filmed version of the blockbuster musical will begin streaming on July 3. 

 
Simon Property Wants to Reopen Malls, but Gets Stymied by Political Opposition

Simon Property Group is trying to open many malls as soon as it can, but some local politicians are stalling efforts to get many of them back in business. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Toyota Sees Recovery This Year

Toyota said it believed the worst of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic was over, and auto sales could recover by the end of the year in its biggest markets. 

 
For Chip Makers, Government Involvement Won't Come Free

Semiconductor makers such as Intel that are looking for government help to ease capital pains could face a bill down the road. 

 
As Airlines Bleed Cash, United Abandons Bond Deal

The carrier didn't want to commit to terms investors wanted, including a higher interest rate and more protections for investors in case the company defaults.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pS&P 500 ends lower on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening
RE
04:00pTENARIS : Data scientists from Tenaris's mill in Italy help to develop COVID-19 database and web app
PU
03:57pLoonie slips as investors struggle to calibrate economic downturn
RE
03:56pOil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts
RE
03:53pU.S. Commerce Dept says China subsidized glass exports to United States
RE
03:53pDeutsche Bank top managers to forego some pay to cut costs
RE
03:51pOil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts
RE
03:50pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE welcomes language in stimulus bill directing aid to biofuel producers, thanks Congressional members for urging this support
PU
03:45pStefanik Cosponsors Legislation to Support Dairy Product Donation Programs
PU
03:45pPolyconcept Announces the Acquisition of ETS Express
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group