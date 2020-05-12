Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fiat's Agnelli Family Sees $9 Billion Sale of Insurance Business Falter

The pandemic has sunk another big corporate deal-a $9 billion sale of a reinsurance firm by the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family. 

 
Uber Makes Takeover Approach to Grubhub

A potential deal under discussion would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services. 

 
Bamboo Sushi and QuickFish Owner Files for Bankruptcy

Sustainable Restaurant Holdings, the Bain Capital-backed operator of Bamboo Sushi and QuickFish, has filed for bankruptcy with hopes of finding a buyer for what it says are environmentally conscious restaurant chains. 

 
Lack of Shoppers Drags Down Results: Earnings at a Glance

Less buying by consumers because of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hurt companies across industries, with many noting a drop in sales, including travel retailer Dufry and auto makers Toyota and Honda. 

 
Luckin Coffee Terminates CEO

Chinese coffee chain Luckin said its board of directors terminated Chief Executive Jenny Qian amid a deepening internal investigation into fabricated sales. 

 
Boeing Orders Slip Below 5,000 On MAX Cancellations

The aerospace giant scrubbed another 108 MAX jets from its backlog and downgraded the status of deals for another 101 planes because of airlines' weakening financial health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disney+ Takes Its Shot at 'Hamilton' Movie With Early Online Debut

Walt Disney said it was fast-tracking the debut of the Broadway juggernaut 'Hamilton' to its Disney+ service, where a filmed version of the blockbuster musical will begin streaming on July 3. 

 
Simon Property Wants to Reopen Malls, but Gets Stymied by Political Opposition

Simon Property Group is trying to open many malls as soon as it can, but some local politicians are stalling efforts to get many of them back in business. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Toyota Sees Recovery This Year

Toyota said it believed the worst of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic was over, and auto sales could recover by the end of the year in its biggest markets.

