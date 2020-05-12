Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/12/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Fiat's Agnelli Family Sees $9 Billion Sale of Insurance Business Falter

The pandemic has sunk another big corporate deal-a $9 billion sale of a reinsurance firm by the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family. 

 
Bamboo Sushi and QuickFish Owner Files for Bankruptcy

Sustainable Restaurant Holdings, the Bain Capital-backed operator of Bamboo Sushi and QuickFish, has filed for bankruptcy with hopes of finding a buyer for what it says are environmentally conscious restaurant chains. 

 
Luckin Coffee Terminates CEO

Chinese coffee chain Luckin said its board of directors terminated Chief Executive Jenny Qian amid a deepening internal investigation into fabricated sales. 

 
Telegram Ends Cryptocurrency Project After Regulatory Roadblocks

Telegram Group is giving up on its Telegram Open Network cryptocurrency project following a battle with U.S. regulators, Pavel Durov, founder and chief executive of the messaging company, wrote in a blog post. 

 
Trump Calls for California to Let Tesla Factory Open

President Trump has backed Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to resume production of cars at its California plant, siding with the electric-vehicle maker over the local government in a high-profile standoff as parts of the state consider reopening. 

 
Uber Makes Takeover Approach to Grubhub

A potential deal under discussion would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services. 

 
Covid-19 Hits Multiple Sectors: Earnings at a Glance

Earnings after the bell showed the broad effects of the Covid-19 pandemic across the economy. 

 
Boeing Orders Slip Below 5,000 On MAX Cancellations

The aerospace giant scrubbed another 108 MAX jets from its backlog and downgraded the status of deals for another 101 planes because of airlines' weakening financial health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disney+ Takes Its Shot at 'Hamilton' Movie With Early Online Debut

Walt Disney said it was fast-tracking the debut of the Broadway juggernaut 'Hamilton' to its Disney+ service, where a filmed version of the blockbuster musical will begin streaming on July 3. 

 
Iron Mountain Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

The Boston-based information storage and management company said one of its foreign subsidiaries provided products and services for more than a decade to at least two entities blacklisted by the U.S.

