News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/13/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Trump Calls for California to Let Tesla Factory Open

President Trump has backed Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to resume production of cars at its California plant, siding with the electric-vehicle maker over the local government in a high-profile standoff as parts of the state consider reopening. 

 
Sony Sees Sharp Drop in Operating Profit Even Under Favorable Scenario

Sony said it expected operating income to fall by at least 30% in the current fiscal year assuming that business operations return to normal by the end of the year, citing slower sales of electronics and life insurance. 

 
Covid-19 Will Change Airlines, Not Airline Economics

Could Covid-19 take the airline industry back to the 1990s, when roomier planes flew fewer people on fewer routes at higher prices? Nostalgia should be kept in check. 

 
Las Vegas Sands Ends Pursuit of Japan Casino

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands has ended its pursuit of a potentially $10 billion casino-resort development in Japan, regarded as one of the gambling industry's largest potential growth markets. 

 
Maersk Warns on Outlook

Maersk posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as cost cuts and higher freight rates helped offset a slump in demand from the Covid-19 pandemic, but warned that second-quarter volumes could fall 20%-25%. 

 
ABN AMRO Swings to Loss

ABN AMRO reported a first quarter net loss of EUR395 million after the Dutch bank booked impairment charges of EUR1.11 billion due to Covid-19, weak oil prices and market developments. 

 
TUI Eyes Restart and Job Cuts

TUI said it's considering shedding up to 8,000 jobs in a drive to cut costs by 30%, as the tour operator gradually resumes activities. 

 
Fiat's Agnelli Family Sees $9 Billion Sale of Insurance Business Falter

The pandemic has sunk another big corporate deal-a $9 billion sale of a reinsurance firm by the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family. 

 
Commonwealth Bank to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell a majority stake in its wealth management arm to global investment firm KKR & Co. and will set aside US$969 million to address future impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Telegram Ends Cryptocurrency Project After Regulatory Roadblocks

Telegram Group is giving up on its Telegram Open Network cryptocurrency project following a battle with U.S. regulators, Pavel Durov, founder and chief executive of the messaging company, wrote in a blog post.

