America Is Stuck at Home, But Food-Delivery Companies Still Struggle to Profit

The coronavirus pandemic handed food-delivery companies an unprecedented business opportunity: millions of Americans stuck at home, missing their favorite restaurants. Yet they are struggling to profit.

Magazine Publisher Condé Nast to Lay Off About 100 Employees in U.S.

A similar number of employees are to be temporarily furloughed as the pandemic-related advertising slowdown takes a bite.

Tencent Levels Up as China Hunkers Down

The Chinese game giant got a huge boost from the epidemic in China last quarter, but advertising and gaming revenue growth could slow from here.

Gilead's Remdesivir Tested With Other Drugs to Fight Covid-19

The promise and limitations of remdesivir, the first drug to prove capable of helping fight Covid-19, have kicked off efforts to see if it can work better in combination with other treatments.

Trump Calls for California to Let Tesla Factory Open

President Trump has backed Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to resume production of cars at its California plant, siding with the electric-vehicle maker over the local government in a high-profile standoff as parts of the state consider reopening.

Sony Sees Sharp Drop in Operating Profit Even Under Favorable Scenario

Sony said it expected operating income to fall by at least 30% in the current fiscal year assuming that business operations return to normal by the end of the year, citing slower sales of electronics and life insurance.

Plant-Based Food Makers' Mouths Water Amid Meat Shortages

Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Tofurky are ramping up production, discounting their products and expanding into more stores as the pandemic has disrupted the $213 billion U.S. meat industry.

Bank Resurrected During Financial Crisis Takes Fresh Hits From Coronavirus and Oil

Dutch bank ABN Amro said massive losses in oil and derivatives trading pushed it into a loss in the most recent quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Ends Pursuit of Japan Casino

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands has ended its pursuit of a casino-resort development in Japan, regarded as one of the gambling industry's largest potential growth markets.

Buyers Test Coronavirus Excuse for Ditching Unwanted M&A Deals

Companies are betting the coronavirus pandemic is a get-out-of-deal-free card in legal fights over stalled mergers.