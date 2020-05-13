Tyson Drops Some Beef Prices as Coronavirus Lifts Grocery-Store Costs

Tyson Foods is lowering some prices it charges supermarkets and restaurants for beef, after coronavirus-driven disruptions at meatpacking plants have led to a surge in meat costs.

Cisco Projects Annual Sales Decline

Network-equipment giant Cisco Systems posted lower quarterly sales and projected its first annual sales decline in three years, citing economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year.

Uber Discusses Grubhub Takeover Valuing Food Deliverer at Roughly $6 Billion

Uber Technologies and Grubhub are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Behind Elon Musk's Fight to Reopen Tesla in California: Keep Up With Detroit

The Tesla chief's high-profile standoff with California authorities over restarting production comes as the electric-car maker faces steep competitive incentives not to lag behind its Midwest rivals.

Cisco Delivers An Earnings Beat, But Revenue Slides: Earnings at a Glance

Cisco said earnings increased, but revenue declined amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Jack in the Box saw its profit halved amid social-distancing measures and SmileDirectClub posted wider first-quarter losses.

Maersk Expects Container Shipping Volumes to Fall Up to 25%

A.P. Moeller-Maersk expects container volumes to fall up to 25% this quarter and plans to cancel dozens of sailings as the Danish shipping giant copes with sliding demand in consumer and industrial markets from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Regulators Deny Approval of Chinese Masks in Giant California Order

U.S. authorities denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from China's BYD, whose orders for the protective gear include a $1 billion deal with California.

America Is Stuck at Home, but Food-Delivery Companies Still Struggle to Profit

The coronavirus pandemic handed food-delivery companies an unprecedented business opportunity: millions of Americans stuck at home, missing their favorite restaurants. Yet they are struggling to profit.

Magazine Publisher Condé Nast to Lay Off About 100 Employees in U.S.

A similar number of employees are to be temporarily furloughed as the pandemic-related advertising slowdown takes a bite.