Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Abbott's Coronavirus Test Falls Short of Rival Device

Researchers said the company's widely used device to swiftly detect coronavirus, including among senior White House officials, missed nearly half of the positive cases detected by another common test. 

 
Tyson Drops Some Beef Prices as Coronavirus Lifts Grocery-Store Costs

Tyson Foods is lowering some prices it charges supermarkets and restaurants for beef, after coronavirus-driven disruptions at meatpacking plants have led to a surge in meat costs. 

 
Cisco Projects Annual Sales Decline

Network-equipment giant Cisco Systems posted lower quarterly sales and projected its first annual sales decline in three years, citing economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year. 

 
Uber Discusses Grubhub Takeover Valuing Food Deliverer at Roughly $6 Billion

Uber Technologies and Grubhub are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Behind Elon Musk's Fight to Reopen Tesla in California: Keep Up With Detroit

The Tesla chief's high-profile standoff with California authorities over restarting production comes as the electric-car maker faces steep competitive incentives not to lag behind its Midwest rivals. 

 
Cisco Delivers An Earnings Beat, But Revenue Slides: Earnings at a Glance

Cisco said earnings increased, but revenue declined amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Jack in the Box saw its profit halved amid social-distancing measures and SmileDirectClub posted wider first-quarter losses. 

 
Maersk Expects Container Shipping Volumes to Fall Up to 25%

A.P. Moeller-Maersk expects container volumes to fall up to 25% this quarter and plans to cancel dozens of sailings as the Danish shipping giant copes with sliding demand in consumer and industrial markets from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. 

 
Regulators Deny Approval of Chinese Masks in Giant California Order

U.S. authorities denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from China's BYD, whose orders for the protective gear include a $1 billion deal with California. 

 
America Is Stuck at Home, but Food-Delivery Companies Still Struggle to Profit

The coronavirus pandemic handed food-delivery companies an unprecedented business opportunity: millions of Americans stuck at home, missing their favorite restaurants. Yet they are struggling to profit.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/14Eastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
05/14MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
05/14UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
05/14China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
05/14Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
05/14China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/14ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14DAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group