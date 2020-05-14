Intelsat Files for Bankruptcy Ahead of Spectrum Auction

Satellite operator Intelsat filed for bankruptcy protection after falling short of the cash it needed to make airwaves available to be sold to wireless operators in a coming government auction.

Companies Start Reaping Billions in Tax Breaks to Help Ride Out Slump

New tax breaks expected to total about $650 billion are starting to flow to U.S. businesses, giving them quick cash and longer-term help to ride out the economic downturn.

Abbott's Coronavirus Test Falls Short of Rival Device

Researchers said the company's widely used device to swiftly detect coronavirus, including among senior White House officials, missed nearly half of the positive cases detected by another common test.

Tyson Drops Some Beef Prices as Coronavirus Lifts Grocery-Store Costs

Tyson Foods is lowering some prices it charges supermarkets and restaurants for beef, after coronavirus-driven disruptions at meatpacking plants have led to a surge in meat costs.

Cisco Projects Annual Sales Decline

Network-equipment giant Cisco Systems posted lower quarterly sales and projected its first annual sales decline in three years, citing economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CoStar Acquires Ten-X in $190 Million Deal

Data giant CoStar Group is close to buying the commercial real estate division of Ten-X in an effort to increase CoStar's role in the distressed commercial-property market that the pandemic is expected to fuel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year.

Uber Discusses Grubhub Takeover Valuing Food Deliverer at Roughly $6 Billion

Uber Technologies and Grubhub are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Behind Elon Musk's Fight to Reopen Tesla in California: Keep Up With Detroit

The Tesla chief's high-profile standoff with California authorities over restarting production comes as the electric-car maker faces steep competitive incentives not to lag behind its Midwest rivals.

Cisco Delivers An Earnings Beat, But Revenue Slides: Earnings at a Glance

Cisco said earnings increased, but revenue declined amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Jack in the Box saw its profit halved amid social-distancing measures and SmileDirectClub posted wider first-quarter losses.