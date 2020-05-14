Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Scrap Billion-Dollar Dividends as Merger Faces Pressure

The car makers canceled dividend payments they promised their shareholders that were part of a broader agreement to merge, but said the deal remains on track.

Abbott's Coronavirus Test Falls Short of Rival Device

Researchers said the company's widely used device to swiftly detect coronavirus, including among senior White House officials, missed nearly half of the positive cases detected by another common test.

Tyson Drops Some Beef Prices as Coronavirus Lifts Grocery-Store Costs

Tyson Foods is lowering some prices it charges supermarkets and restaurants for beef, after coronavirus-driven disruptions at meatpacking plants have led to a surge in meat costs.

Cisco Projects Annual Sales Decline

Network-equipment giant Cisco Systems posted lower quarterly sales and projected its first annual sales decline in three years, citing economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CoStar Acquires Ten-X in $190 Million Deal

Data giant CoStar Group is close to buying the commercial real estate division of Ten-X in an effort to increase CoStar's role in the distressed commercial-property market that the pandemic is expected to fuel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year.

BMW China Sales Rise 14%

As global auto markets reel from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, BMW said the recovery of demand in China provided some cause for hope, while Europe and the U.S. are still in decline.

Intelsat Files for Bankruptcy Ahead of Spectrum Auction

Satellite operator Intelsat filed for bankruptcy protection after falling short of the cash it needed to make airwaves available to be sold to wireless operators in a coming government auction.

Deutsche Telekom Confident on Outlook

Deutsche Telekom reported stronger profit and revenue for the first quarter thanks to growth in the U.S. and Germany, and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to have limited impact on its 2020 trading.

Prudential Upbeat Despite Asia Sales Slide

Prudential said it's confident of long-term growth despite reporting a 24% fall in its Asian sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus.