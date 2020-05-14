Ford Tries to Soothe Weary Shareholders

Ford executives tried to reassure investors the auto maker was on track with a plan to lift its beaten-down stock price, as a halting restructuring effort that began nearly two years ago has been complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nissan's U.S. Chief José Luis Valls Resigns

Nissan's U.S. chief, José Luis Valls, is resigning after a year on the job, the company said, the latest in a string of executive departures at the Japanese car maker.

Pandemic Hits Conglomerates: Earnings at a Glance

Conglomerates reporting earnings showed a diversified portfolio doesn't necessarily protect a company from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'What Did He Just Say?': Boeing CEO's Prediction Irks Airlines

Plane maker chief David Calhoun's prediction of a major U.S. airline's demise prompted complaints from some of its biggest customers as they grapple with fallout from the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.

Cerberus to Acquire Apex Parks for $45 Million

Apex Parks, a bankrupt amusement-park company whose operations have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being taken over by a lender group led by Cerberus Capital Management for $45 million.

Lululemon's Surge Could Have Long Legs

Shares of the athleisure retailer should continue to be a relatively accessible beneficiary of the at-home fitness trend amid the pandemic.

McDonald's Sets Conditions for Restaurant Reopenings

The fast-food company is asking restaurant owners to make dozens of changes to ease coronavirus concerns before reopening their dining rooms, including commitments to clean bathrooms every half-hour and digital kiosks after each order.

Delta to Retire Boeing 777 Fleet to Cut Costs Amid Pandemic

Delta Air Lines said it would remove its 18 Boeing 777 aircraft from its fleet by the end of the year, and is also accelerating its retirement plan for the MD-88 and MD-90s, which will exit the fleet in June.

Facebook Investment in Africa on Internet Expansion Moves Ahead

The plan for an enormous underwater internet cable circling Africa will move forward with help from partners in China, Saudi Arabia and Europe, the companies said.

Insurers Brace for More Pain as Coronavirus Claims Pile Up

Global insurers are feeling the pain from the coronavirus pandemic and warning their results are likely to worsen as the year progresses, raising the prospect of consolidation in the industry.