News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/14/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Sanofi Irks France by Saying U.S. Would Get Any Covid-19 Vaccine First

President Emmanuel Macron summoned the French pharmaceutical company to a meeting next week after it said the U.S. was first in line to receive any coronavirus vaccine it develops. 

 
Apple Buys Virtual-Reality Streaming Upstart NextVR

Apple has acquired virtual-reality streaming company NextVR, a signal of the tech giant's continued ambitions in virtual- and augmented-reality technologies. 

 
Branson's Virgin Atlantic in Talks to Raise More Than $900 Million

Virgin Atlantic is talking to Deutsche Bank and other institutions about raising more than $900 million to help the airline weather the plunge in demand due to the pandemic. 

 
Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor is set to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in Arizona as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the technology. 

 
AMD Is Chipping Away at Data Centers

The chip maker's shares rise as it wins a slot in rival Nvidia's new server device. 

 
Legislators Urge Justice Department to Watch Post-Covid Ticket Prices

The coronavirus pandemic could push prices for concert tickets even higher, a group of senators warned Thursday in a letter urging the Justice Department to ensure competition in live events. 

 
Quorum Health to Spar With Mudrick Over Coronavirus Relief

The hospital operator is set to skirmish with activist investor Mudrick Capital Management over how long to hang around in bankruptcy in expectation of a federal bailout. 

 
Pandemic Punishes Dine-In Restaurants: Earnings at a Glance

Quarterly results reported after the bell showed how the Covid-19 pandemic continues to harm dine-in restaurants while helping companies whose products can be delivered. 

 
Facebook Investment in Africa on Internet Expansion Moves Ahead

The plan for an enormous underwater internet cable circling Africa will move forward with help from partners in China, Saudi Arabia and Europe, the companies said. 

 
Comcast's Peacock Will Have Some Original Content by July Launch

NBCUniversal said some original shows would be ready for the streaming service's summer launch, but the status of other series slated for the platform remains uncertain because the pandemic has disrupted production.

APPLE INC. 0.61% 309.54 Delayed Quote.4.77%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.71% 6.05 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.72% 411.74 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
FACEBOOK 0.83% 206.81 Delayed Quote.0.76%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -1.49% 991 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.32% 132.92 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
SANOFI -1.46% 88.18 Real-time Quote.-1.61%
SPAR GROUP, INC. -1.24% 0.71 Delayed Quote.-44.70%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -3.42% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 293 End-of-day quote.0.00%
10:47pChina property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:39pChina's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
10:30pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The Performance of National Economy Continued to Improve with Major Indicators Manifesting Positive Changes in April
PU
10:27pChina central bank surprises by keeping MLF rate steady, focus now on next week's LPR
RE
10:25pChina Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
10:22pCorrection to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
10:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
PU
10:12pGoldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio
RE
