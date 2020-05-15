Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/15/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Abbott Will Change Test Instructions for Second Time

A preliminary study by a major medical center has found that the company's fast coronavirus test device frequently gives incorrect negative results. 

 
Sanofi Irks France by Saying U.S. Would Get Any Covid-19 Vaccine First

President Emmanuel Macron summoned the French pharmaceutical company to a meeting next week after it said the U.S. was first in line to receive any coronavirus vaccine it develops. 

 
Cathay Pacific January-April Unaudited Loss at $580.5 Million

The airline doesn't expect any immediate signs of improvement as it sees business and leisure travel remaining severely limited for the foreseeable future. 

 
Apple Buys Virtual-Reality Streaming Upstart NextVR

Apple has acquired virtual-reality streaming company NextVR, a signal of the tech giant's continued ambitions in virtual- and augmented-reality technologies. 

 
Branson's Virgin Atlantic in Talks to Raise More Than $900 Million

Virgin Atlantic is talking to Deutsche Bank and other institutions about raising more than $900 million to help the airline weather the plunge in demand due to the pandemic. 

 
Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a chip factory in Arizona, as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the technology. 

 
AMD Is Chipping Away at Data Centers

The chip maker's shares rise as it wins a slot in rival Nvidia's new server device. 

 
Legislators Urge Justice Department to Watch Post-Covid Ticket Prices

The coronavirus pandemic could push prices for concert tickets even higher, a group of senators warned Thursday in a letter urging the Justice Department to ensure competition in live events. 

 
Quorum Health to Spar With Mudrick Over Coronavirus Relief

The hospital operator is set to skirmish with activist investor Mudrick Capital Management over how long to hang around in bankruptcy in expectation of a federal bailout. 

 
Pandemic Punishes Dine-In Restaurants: Earnings at a Glance

Quarterly results reported after the bell showed how the Covid-19 pandemic continues to harm dine-in restaurants while helping companies whose products can be delivered.

