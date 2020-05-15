Volkswagen April Sales Fall 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

Volkswagen recorded another massive drop in sales in April as the coronavirus continued to batter the car market

Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a chip factory in Arizona, as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the technology.

Apple Supplier Foxconn, Hit By Coronavirus, Posts 90% Profit Drop

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's biggest supplier, was the latest global manufacturer whose profit was dented by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a 90% year-over-year decline in the first quarter after it shut down plants in China for weeks during that period.

Abbott Will Change Test Instructions for Second Time

A preliminary study by a major medical center has found that the company's fast coronavirus test device frequently gives incorrect negative results.

Apple Buys Virtual-Reality Streaming Upstart NextVR

Apple has acquired virtual-reality streaming company NextVR, a signal of the tech giant's continued ambitions in virtual- and augmented-reality technologies.

Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Automation as Coronavirus Pressures Workforce

Grocer Ahold Delhaize says it is accelerating development of a robotic arm because Covid-19 created an urgent need for technology to help workers clean stores and process orders.

Richemont Profit Slides

Richemont's annual net profit tumbled to EUR933 million, and the luxury group cautioned that despite strong demand again in China, many other countries continue to suffer due to the coronavirus.

Royal Mail Chief Quits

Royal Mail chief executive Rico Back is stepping down with immediate effect, less than two years after his appointment, as the company said it will unveil a package of measures to ensure its U.K. business is sustainable.

Hapag-Lloyd Cautious on Outlook

Hapag-Lloyd reported a sharp fall in first quarter underlying earnings to EUR159.8 million and warned the rest of 2020 would be significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Solvay Accelerates Efficiency Plans

Solvay said it's closing plants and cutting jobs at its Composite Materials business to accelerate efficiency measures, as it faces lower demand from customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.