Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Volkswagen April Sales Fall 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

Volkswagen recorded another massive drop in sales in April as the coronavirus continued to batter the car market 

 
Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a chip factory in Arizona, as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the technology. 

 
Apple Supplier Foxconn, Hit By Coronavirus, Posts 90% Profit Drop

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's biggest supplier, was the latest global manufacturer whose profit was dented by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a 90% year-over-year decline in the first quarter after it shut down plants in China for weeks during that period. 

 
Abbott Will Change Test Instructions for Second Time

A preliminary study by a major medical center has found that the company's fast coronavirus test device frequently gives incorrect negative results. 

 
Apple Buys Virtual-Reality Streaming Upstart NextVR

Apple has acquired virtual-reality streaming company NextVR, a signal of the tech giant's continued ambitions in virtual- and augmented-reality technologies. 

 
Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Automation as Coronavirus Pressures Workforce

Grocer Ahold Delhaize says it is accelerating development of a robotic arm because Covid-19 created an urgent need for technology to help workers clean stores and process orders. 

 
Richemont Profit Slides

Richemont's annual net profit tumbled to EUR933 million, and the luxury group cautioned that despite strong demand again in China, many other countries continue to suffer due to the coronavirus. 

 
Royal Mail Chief Quits

Royal Mail chief executive Rico Back is stepping down with immediate effect, less than two years after his appointment, as the company said it will unveil a package of measures to ensure its U.K. business is sustainable. 

 
Hapag-Lloyd Cautious on Outlook

Hapag-Lloyd reported a sharp fall in first quarter underlying earnings to EUR159.8 million and warned the rest of 2020 would be significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Solvay Accelerates Efficiency Plans

Solvay said it's closing plants and cutting jobs at its Composite Materials business to accelerate efficiency measures, as it faces lower demand from customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.27% 22.47 Delayed Quote.0.56%
APPLE INC. 0.61% 309.54 Delayed Quote.4.77%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -2.90% 50.78 Delayed Quote.-31.19%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -2.29% 55.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ROYAL GROUP CO., LTD. 7.32% 6.01 End-of-day quote.8.29%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 8.01% 174.9 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
SOLVAY 0.03% 68.58 Delayed Quote.-33.71%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -3.42% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 293 End-of-day quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.94% 119.78 Delayed Quote.-33.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aDA proposes measures to revive, reboot Phl agri sector
PU
07:55aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Small Business Development on Small Business Development and Black Business Council meeting
PU
07:51aCanary Wharf finance centre gets ready for return to work
RE
07:50aPandemic stirs Wall Street?s social conscience
RE
07:48aCompanies fear coronavirus liability lawsuits. So far, few exist
RE
07:41aUK TELLS EU ON BREXIT : Blink or there will be no deal
RE
07:41aJD.com beats revenue estimates on lockdown boost
RE
07:40aASHURST LLP : hires new partner to lead its tax practice in Milan
PU
07:39aFutures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers
RE
07:35aALROSA : ecologists start fish stocking in rivers of Yakutia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Shares in BT jump on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group