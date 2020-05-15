Log in
05/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT
SoftBank's Big Bets Are Hit Hard by Coronavirus

The Vision Fund invested roughly half of its assets in seven companies, a strategy that has deepened losses and will likely weigh on any recovery. 

 
U.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei

A new restriction stops foreign semiconductor manufacturers whose operations use U.S. software and technology from shipping products to Huawei without getting a license from U.S. officials first. 

 
Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

JBS, which slaughters 23% of the country's cattle and produces nearly one-fifth of its pork, is revamping plant operations to space workers farther apart while about 10% of its workforce has been sent home because of their higher risk from Covid-19, the company's CEO said. 

 
Volkswagen April Sales Fall 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

Volkswagen recorded another massive drop in sales in April as the coronavirus continued to batter the car market 

 
How French Banks Lost Big in the Complex World of Structured Finance

Structured products had been big money earners for BNP Paribas and Société Générale. But the banks have been among Europe's worst-hit financial stocks this year. 

 
Japan's Juicy Bank Dividends Defy a Perfect Storm of Profit Pressure

For years Japan's major banks roamed overseas for returns, a strategy that has suffered this year. Their generous dividends remain, but they are the last point of attraction for the stocks. 

 
Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a chip factory in Arizona, as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the technology. 

 
Apple Supplier Foxconn, Hit By Coronavirus, Posts 90% Profit Drop

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's biggest supplier, was the latest global manufacturer whose profit was dented by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a 90% year-over-year decline in the first quarter after it shut down plants in China for weeks during that period. 

 
The Milkman Is Back: Covid Lockdowns Rekindle Demand for Dairy Delivery

At Wade's Dairy in Bridgeport, Conn., the coronavirus pandemic has turned demand on its head and opened the door to a new-old-business idea: home delivery. 

 
Abbott Will Change Test Instructions for Second Time

A preliminary study by a major medical center has found that the company's fast coronavirus test device frequently gives incorrect negative results.

