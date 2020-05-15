Facebook Buys Giphy, Will Make It Part of Instagram Operations

Facebook is buying Giphy, a popular online platform where users can search for animated pictures.

Hong Kong's SenseTime Considers $1 Billion Capital Raise

The move for one of China's largest facial-recognition companies comes as governments and businesses are making increasing use of surveillance technology during the coronavirus pandemic

Vice Media to Lay Off More Than 150 Employees

Vice Media Group said it is laying off employees from its U.S. and international units as the company tries to rein in costs amid an industrywide slowdown in digital advertising.

Airlines Increase Cargo Shipments But Not Enough to Offset Passenger Losses: Earnings at a Glance

Coronavirus-pandemic restrictions on travel have hit airlines hard. "This is the biggest challenge to aviation we have ever witnessed," one executive said.

'Overhedging' Oil Prices Lands Some Global Airlines in Trouble

As global airlines reel from the huge drop-off in business caused by the coronavirus, some face a second hit from this year's historic plunge in oil prices.

Car Makers See Chinese Market Picking Up, Leaving U.S. and Others Behind

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car maker, saw its global sales shrink by almost half in April but-as lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe stunted demand-the reopening of China's economy offered signs of recovery.

Google Makes News Vanish by Heeding Phony Copyright Claims

A Wall Street Journal investigation shows how dubious complainants citing 1998 law led the search giant to erase tens of thousands of links. 'We worked hard to reveal corruption,' says an editor whose work disappeared, 'but Google corporation can easily ban our story.'

SoftBank's Big Bets Are Hit Hard by Coronavirus

The Vision Fund invested roughly half of its assets in seven companies, a strategy that has deepened losses and will likely weigh on any recovery.

U.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei

The Trump administration announced export restrictions designed to cut off the Chinese telecom-equipment maker from overseas suppliers, threatening to ignite a new round of U.S.-China economic tensions.

Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

JBS, which slaughters 23% of the country's cattle and produces nearly one-fifth of its pork, is revamping plant operations to space workers farther apart while about 10% of its workforce has been sent home because of their higher risk from Covid-19, the CEO said.