Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Facebook Buys Giphy, Will Make It Part of Instagram Operations

Facebook is buying Giphy, a popular online platform where users can search for animated pictures. 

 
Hong Kong's SenseTime Considers $1 Billion Capital Raise

The move for one of China's largest facial-recognition companies comes as governments and businesses are making increasing use of surveillance technology during the coronavirus pandemic 

 
Vice Media to Lay Off More Than 150 Employees

Vice Media Group said it is laying off employees from its U.S. and international units as the company tries to rein in costs amid an industrywide slowdown in digital advertising. 

 
Airlines Increase Cargo Shipments But Not Enough to Offset Passenger Losses: Earnings at a Glance

Coronavirus-pandemic restrictions on travel have hit airlines hard. "This is the biggest challenge to aviation we have ever witnessed," one executive said. 

 
'Overhedging' Oil Prices Lands Some Global Airlines in Trouble

As global airlines reel from the huge drop-off in business caused by the coronavirus, some face a second hit from this year's historic plunge in oil prices. 

 
Car Makers See Chinese Market Picking Up, Leaving U.S. and Others Behind

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car maker, saw its global sales shrink by almost half in April but-as lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe stunted demand-the reopening of China's economy offered signs of recovery. 

 
Google Makes News Vanish by Heeding Phony Copyright Claims

A Wall Street Journal investigation shows how dubious complainants citing 1998 law led the search giant to erase tens of thousands of links. 'We worked hard to reveal corruption,' says an editor whose work disappeared, 'but Google corporation can easily ban our story.' 

 
SoftBank's Big Bets Are Hit Hard by Coronavirus

The Vision Fund invested roughly half of its assets in seven companies, a strategy that has deepened losses and will likely weigh on any recovery. 

 
U.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei

The Trump administration announced export restrictions designed to cut off the Chinese telecom-equipment maker from overseas suppliers, threatening to ignite a new round of U.S.-China economic tensions. 

 
Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

JBS, which slaughters 23% of the country's cattle and produces nearly one-fifth of its pork, is revamping plant operations to space workers farther apart while about 10% of its workforce has been sent home because of their higher risk from Covid-19, the CEO said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.30% 1362.91 Delayed Quote.1.30%
FACEBOOK 0.88% 208.49 Delayed Quote.0.76%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 123.7 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JBS SA -3.17% 24.45 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.43% 94.525 End-of-day quote.-24.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.63% 32.56 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
SPACE CO.,LTD. 1.71% 1012 End-of-day quote.1.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 4.14% 121.24 Delayed Quote.-33.94%
WTI 5.48% 29.599 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pTreasury Yields Rise on Consumer Sentiment Data
DJ
01:41pSAA HAS SPENT $539 MILLION SINCE FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION : practitioners
RE
01:40pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : New Protocols for Visiting the Central Bank of Barbados
PU
01:38pU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retaliation
RE
01:35pCTA : Federal Government Releases Additional Details on CEWS Extension
PU
01:30pINDIANA COUNTY CENTER FOR ECONOMIC OPERATIONS : Local Representatives Highlight Devastating Impacts To Communities If PA Governor Wolf's Proposed Carbon Tax Plan Is Enacted
PU
01:25pCoronavirus boosts U.S. layoffs; job openings fall
RE
01:20pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : ASA Pleased with USDA Final Rule on Biotech Crop Approvals
PU
01:17pUK deal on EU ties is possible, PM Johnson tells Ireland's Varadkar
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group