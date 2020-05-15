Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Facebook Buys Giphy, Will Make It Part of Instagram Operations

Facebook is buying Giphy, a popular online platform where users can search for animated pictures. 

 
What a Small Chip Fab Really Buys

A new fabrication plant TSMC plans to build in Arizona will be rather limited in scale and impact, but it buys the company a better seat at the table with policy makers amid the U.S.-China trade war. 

 
Hong Kong's SenseTime Considers $1 Billion Capital Raise

The move for one of China's largest facial-recognition companies comes as governments and businesses are making increasing use of surveillance technology during the coronavirus pandemic 

 
Be 100% Skeptical of 100% Coronavirus Cure

Little-known Sorrento Therapeutics announced Friday that an antibody it is developing demonstrated full inhibition of the new coronavirus. Investors ought to consider some important caveats before rushing out to take a subway ride to a packed concert in celebration. 

 
Vice Media to Lay Off More Than 150 Employees

Vice Media Group said it is laying off employees from its U.S. and international units as the company tries to rein in costs amid an industrywide slowdown in digital advertising. 

 
Airlines Increase Cargo Shipments But Not Enough to Offset Passenger Losses: Earnings at a Glance

Coronavirus-pandemic restrictions on travel have hit airlines hard. "This is the biggest challenge to aviation we have ever witnessed," one executive said. 

 
'Overhedging' Oil Prices Lands Some Global Airlines in Trouble

As global airlines reel from the huge drop-off in business caused by the coronavirus, some face a second hit from this year's historic plunge in oil prices. 

 
Car Makers See Chinese Market Picking Up, Leaving U.S. and Others Behind

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car maker, saw its global sales shrink by almost half in April but-as lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe stunted demand-the reopening of China's economy offered signs of recovery. 

 
Google Erases Thousands of Links, Tricked by Phony Complaints

A Wall Street Journal investigation shows how dubious copyright claims citing 1998 law led the search giant to make unfavorable articles vanish. "We worked hard to reveal corruption," says an editor whose work disappeared, "but Google corporation can easily ban our story." 

 
SoftBank's Big Bets Are Hit Hard by Coronavirus

The Vision Fund invested roughly half of its assets in seven companies, a strategy that has deepened losses and will likely weigh on any recovery.

