News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/17/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Grubhub Rebuffs Uber's Latest Offer as Merger Talks Continue

Uber Technologies and Grubhub continued their merger discussions over the weekend, with the companies' chief executives trying to hash out the price of a deal that would reshape the meal-delivery business. 

 
Apple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Virus-Tracking Tech

The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple and Google to blaze a path out of the pandemic. 

 
Vaccine Front-Runners Emerge

Governments and drugmakers are considering how to roll out coronavirus vaccines when they become available, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as several shots race to be ready in late 2020. 

 
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma to Resign From SoftBank Group Board

SoftBank Group said Monday that Alibaba founder Jack Ma will resign as a SoftBank board director at the company's annual general shareholders meeting on June 25. 

 
J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit

The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney, which is racing to settle with creditors quickly enough to convince them it can once again make money selling clothing, cosmetics and cookware to another generation of Americans. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Seeks Credit Line Backed by Italy

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government, as the Italian-American car maker shores up its finances in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and works to complete its merger with PSA Group. 

 
Amazon to Reopen French Warehouses After Deal With Unions

Amazon said it plans to begin reopening its warehouses in France next week, after resolving a dispute over working conditions with workers' unions. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its holdings in Goldman Sachs during the first quarter, the conglomerate said in a securities filing, reflecting a coda of sorts to an investment born of the financial crisis. 

 
Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations. 

 
Blackstone's Gavilan Resources Files for Bankruptcy

Gavilan Resources, an oil and gas company formed by buyout firm Blackstone Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of the collapse in energy prices and a long-running commercial dispute with a rival Texas shale driller.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
ALPHABET INC. 1.19% 1373.06 Delayed Quote.2.51%
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.07% 253500.75 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.06% 120 Delayed Quote.-63.16%
FACEBOOK 1.97% 210.88 Delayed Quote.2.74%
GRUBHUB INC. 0.46% 54.97 Delayed Quote.13.01%
HUAYI BROTHERS MEDIA CORPORATION -2.61% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 33.64 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.93% 51.07 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.48% 171.87 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
THE LEAD CO., INC. 2.22% 323 End-of-day quote.0.94%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.98% 32.47 Delayed Quote.9.18%
WTI 0.52% 30.634 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
10:21pEEAA EXHIBITION AND EVENT ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRAL : A Message from the EEAA President – Ask the EEAA ...
PU
10:20pSenator Rubio calls for fast action to extend U.S. payroll protection program
RE
10:10pChina home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery
RE
10:07pVisitors to UK shops vanish during virus lockdown - survey
RE
10:01pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Reaffirms Commitment to Working with and for Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Regional Cooperation and Integration to Tackle Current and Future Challenges in the Face of COVID-19
PU
09:51pSales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in April 2020
PU
09:51pEnergy production in April of 2020
PU
09:51pTotal Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went down by 7.5 percent in April 2020
PU
09:51pNational Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Four Months of 2020
PU
09:51pInvestment in Fixed Assets from January to April 2020
PU
