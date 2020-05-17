Grubhub Rebuffs Uber's Latest Offer as Merger Talks Continue

Uber Technologies and Grubhub continued their merger discussions over the weekend, with the companies' chief executives trying to hash out the price of a deal that would reshape the meal-delivery business.

Apple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Virus-Tracking Tech

The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple and Google to blaze a path out of the pandemic.

Vaccine Front-Runners Emerge

Governments and drugmakers are considering how to roll out coronavirus vaccines when they become available, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as several shots race to be ready in late 2020.

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma to Resign From SoftBank Group Board

SoftBank Group said Monday that Alibaba founder Jack Ma will resign as a SoftBank board director at the company's annual general shareholders meeting on June 25.

J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit

The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney, which is racing to settle with creditors quickly enough to convince them it can once again make money selling clothing, cosmetics and cookware to another generation of Americans.

Fiat Chrysler Seeks Credit Line Backed by Italy

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government, as the Italian-American car maker shores up its finances in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and works to complete its merger with PSA Group.

Amazon to Reopen French Warehouses After Deal With Unions

Amazon said it plans to begin reopening its warehouses in France next week, after resolving a dispute over working conditions with workers' unions.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its holdings in Goldman Sachs during the first quarter, the conglomerate said in a securities filing, reflecting a coda of sorts to an investment born of the financial crisis.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations.

Blackstone's Gavilan Resources Files for Bankruptcy

Gavilan Resources, an oil and gas company formed by buyout firm Blackstone Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of the collapse in energy prices and a long-running commercial dispute with a rival Texas shale driller.