News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/17/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma to Leave SoftBank's Board

Another confidant of SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is stepping down as the technology investment company faces losses. 

 
General Atlantic to Invest $870M in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms

General Atlantic has agreed to invest 65.98 billion rupees (US$870.1 million) in Jio Platforms, the latest foreign firm to join the list of companies that are investing in the Indian telecommunications and technology titan. 

 
Grubhub Rebuffs Uber's Latest Offer as Merger Talks Continue

Uber Technologies and Grubhub continued their merger discussions over the weekend, with the companies' chief executives trying to hash out the price of a deal that would reshape the meal-delivery business. 

 
Apple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Virus-Tracking Tech

The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple and Google to blaze a path out of the pandemic. 

 
Leaders Emerge in Vaccine Race

Governments and drugmakers are considering how to roll out coronavirus vaccines when they become available, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as several shots race to be ready in late 2020. 

 
J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit

The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney, which is racing to settle with creditors quickly enough to convince them it can once again make money selling clothing, cosmetics and cookware to another generation of Americans. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Seeks Credit Line Backed by Italy

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government, as the Italian-American car maker shores up its finances in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and works to complete its merger with PSA Group. 

 
Amazon to Reopen French Warehouses After Deal With Unions

Amazon said it plans to begin reopening its warehouses in France next week, after resolving a dispute over working conditions with workers' unions. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its holdings in Goldman Sachs during the first quarter, the conglomerate said in a securities filing, reflecting a coda of sorts to an investment born of the financial crisis. 

 
Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
ALPHABET INC. 1.19% 1373.06 Delayed Quote.2.51%
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.07% 253500.75 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.06% 120 Delayed Quote.-63.16%
FACEBOOK 1.97% 210.88 Delayed Quote.2.74%
GRUBHUB INC. 0.46% 54.97 Delayed Quote.13.01%
HUAYI BROTHERS MEDIA CORPORATION -2.61% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.63% 1459.4 End-of-day quote.1.07%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.48% 171.87 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
THE LEAD CO., INC. 2.22% 323 End-of-day quote.0.94%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.98% 32.47 Delayed Quote.9.18%
11:43pThai economy shrinks most in eight years in first quarter, worse yet to come
RE
11:40pChina's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic - commerce minister
RE
11:40pChina in communications with Australia over trade disputes - commerce minister
RE
11:34pChina home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery
RE
11:27pChina's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic - commerce minister
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Reforms Needed to Future-Proof Tourism Industry
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:01pJAPAN'S ECONOMY TO SLUMP SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO PANDEMIC : economy minister
RE
11:01pJapan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc
RE
