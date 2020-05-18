SoftBank in Talks to Sell T-Mobile Shares to Deutsche Telekom

SoftBank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom as the Japanese technology conglomerate scrambles to raise funds.

General Atlantic to Invest $870M in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms

General Atlantic has agreed to invest 65.98 billion rupees (US$870.1 million) in Jio Platforms, the latest foreign firm to join the list of companies that are investing in the Indian telecommunications and technology titan.

Grubhub Rebuffs Uber's Latest Offer as Merger Talks Continue

Uber Technologies and Grubhub continued their merger discussions over the weekend, with the companies' chief executives trying to hash out the price of a deal that would reshape the meal-delivery business.

Apple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Virus-Tracking Tech

The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple and Google to blaze a path out of the pandemic.

Leaders Emerge in Vaccine Race

Governments and drugmakers are considering how to roll out coronavirus vaccines when they become available, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as several shots race to be ready in late 2020.

J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit

The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney, which is racing to settle with creditors quickly enough to convince them it can once again make money selling clothing, cosmetics and cookware to another generation of Americans.

Fiat Chrysler Seeks Credit Line Backed by Italy

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to set up a EUR6.3 billion credit line guaranteed by the Italian government, as the Italian-American car maker shores up its finances in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and works to complete its merger with PSA Group.

Amazon to Reopen French Warehouses After Deal With Unions

Amazon said it plans to begin reopening its warehouses in France next week, after resolving a dispute over working conditions with workers' unions.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its holdings in Goldman Sachs during the first quarter, the conglomerate said in a securities filing, reflecting a coda of sorts to an investment born of the financial crisis.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations.