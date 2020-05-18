Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 06:16pm BST
Uber Cuts 3,000 More Jobs, Shuts 45 Offices

Uber is reducing staff, closing more than three dozen offices and re-evaluating big bets in areas ranging from freight to self-driving technology, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees. 

 
Peet's Coffee Owner Brews $2.2 Billion IPO

The investment firm behind Peet's Coffee is pushing ahead with an initial public offering of its coffee business, aiming to raise up to $2.2 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Hertz Names Paul Stone as CEO as Firm Fights for Survival Amid Covid-19

Hertz named Paul Stone as its president and chief executive, effective Monday, at a time when the decimation in global travel has battered the car-rental industry. 

 
Among the Losers, Low-Cost Airlines May Lose Less

Budget carriers like Ryanair are suffering from the Covid-19 crisis, but a shrinking industry also brings them some advantages. 

 
SoftBank in Talks to Sell T-Mobile Shares to Deutsche Telekom

SoftBank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom as the Japanese technology conglomerate scrambles to raise funds. 

 
Huawei Braces for Latest U.S. Hit, but Some Say Loopholes Remain

Huawei said the Trump administration's move to thwart its access to semiconductors will damage its ability to maintain its telecommunications networks, but some U.S. specialists say the latest ban has significant loopholes. 

 
Moderna Says Initial Covid-19 Vaccine Results Are Positive

Moderna said a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine showed a positive sign of potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. 

 
Tesla's Production Restart Could Ease Path to Inclusion in S&P 500 Index

A surprise second-quarter profit could qualify Elon Musk's car company for its addition to a key investor benchmark. 

 
Hong Kong Opens Door for Alibaba in Index Overhaul

Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese technology companies appear set to join Hong Kong's main stock benchmark, after the compilers of the city's flagship Hang Seng index revamped their inclusion rules. 

 
Intu in Talks with Lenders, Expects Covenant Breaches

Intu said its shopping centers will remain closed, except for essential stores, until June 1, and that while talks with lenders continue, it expects to break covenants or material liquidity requirements.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 4.81% 213.455 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 2.27% 13.95 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.60% 24570.7 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
HANG SENG 0.57% 23935.88 Real-time Quote.-15.57%
NASDAQ 100 2.22% 9358.767573 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.64% 9255.412528 Delayed Quote.0.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 15.76% 9.782 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
S&P 500 3.27% 2958.29 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.02% 1407.5 End-of-day quote.-1.71%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.03% 4621 End-of-day quote.0.15%
T-MOBILE US 5.06% 102.4 Delayed Quote.24.10%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.85% 34.74 Delayed Quote.9.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pIMF chief warns full global economic recovery unlikely in 2021
RE
01:26pSan Francisco Bay Area to open for manufacturing, curbside retail
RE
01:20pMacron, Merkel propose 500 billion euro Recovery Fund as 'major step forward'
RE
01:17pSterling edges off eight-week lows despite talk of negative rates, Brexit gloom
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pTrade and Industry Committees to Be Briefed by Competition Commission on Covid-19
PU
01:11pSURVEY : Uncertainty Weighs Heavily on FP&A 05/18/2020
PU
01:02pAmazon's French warehouses to reopen with 30% staff - unions
RE
01:00pAMAZON'S FRENCH WAREHOUSES TO REOPEN WITH 30% STAFF : unions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4MODERNA, INC. : Global shares, oil rally as lockdowns ease, vaccine hopes
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group