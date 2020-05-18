Former Obama Antitrust Official Lays Out Possible Case Against Google

A former top antitrust economist in the Obama administration argued Monday that the Alphabet unit has used its powerful position in the digital advertising space to stifle competition.

SoftBank to Seek Buyers for About $20 Billion of Its T-Mobile Shares

The Japanese conglomerate's plan to sell about $20 billion of its shares in T-Mobile US represents what would be one of the largest stock trades ever.

Uber's Re-Evaluation of Freight Follows Steep Losses

Uber Technologies' truck-brokerage business has helped reshape freight brokerage, but it might not be doing enough to shore up the finances at its parent company.

Blackstone to Keep a Centric Brands Stake Under Chapter 11 Restructuring

Branded-apparel maker Centric Brands became the latest clothing company to go bankrupt due to the pandemic, filing for chapter 11 protection with plans to go private and preserve some of Blackstone's ownership stake.

PG&E Says Wildfire Victims Voted for $13.5 Billion Settlement Offer

The bankrupt utility said it survived attempts to rally wildfire victims against a $13.5 billion settlement offer, positioning it to exit chapter 11 on its preferred terms.

Passed-Over Disney Executive Named CEO at China's TikTok

After being passed over for the top job at the entertainment giant, Kevin Mayer is becoming chief executive of TikTok, in a jump from one of the industry's most venerable names to one of its buzziest new arrivals.

Moderna Says Initial Covid-19 Vaccine Results Are Positive

Drugmaker Moderna said early results from the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine gave a positive signal about the shot's ability to protect people, raising hopes that a weapon to slow or halt the pandemic could be on the horizon.

SmileDirectClub Sues NBC Over News Report, Seeking $2.85 Billion

The teledentistry company is seeking damages for what it alleges were defamatory reports by Comcast's NBCUniversal about the company's treatment methods.

Apollo Global Management Bets on Hertz Failure

The coronavirus pandemic's impact on American travel has made a winner of Apollo Global Management's wager that Hertz Global Holdings would default on its debt, people familiar with the matter said.

J.C. Penney to Close Nearly 30% of Its Stores

The retailer plans to shrink its fleet from 846 locations to 604 by next year and cut $1 billion in expenses as it seeks to streamline its business under chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.