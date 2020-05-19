Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/19/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Airlines Detect Signs of Nascent Recovery

Industry executives said people are starting to book flights again, a potential inflection point after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand in recent months. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Stop Selling Talcum Baby Powder

The company cited declining demand for its decision to cease sales of the product in the U.S. and Canada. Its talc-based baby powder is the subject of thousands of lawsuits alleging links to cancer. 

 
Generic Drugmaker Gets Contract to Make Covid-19 Medicines in U.S.

A new generic drugmaker said it was awarded $354 million in federal funding to make prescription drugs and their raw ingredients in the U.S., including some medicines used to treat patients infected with Covid-19. 

 
Rallybio Grabs $145 Million for Rare-Disease Drug Development

Venture investors have funneled $145 million into Rallybio to fuel the drug startup's plans to develop a portfolio of treatments for rare and severe diseases, including a condition that strikes pregnant women. 

 
Facebook Launches Shopping Platform for Small Businesses

The service, Facebook Shops, will enlist small businesses to sell their wares online at the same time the coronavirus pandemic is upending business world-wide. 

 
Retailers Phase Out Coronavirus Hazard Pay for Essential Workers

Some large U.S. retailers are ending the extra pay they gave to front-line workers as coronavirus-related costs pile up. 

 
CBS Leaves Fall TV Schedule Largely Untouched Amid Pandemic

Coming off its 12th consecutive season as the most-watched broadcast network, CBS is adding only three new shows as the pandemic keeps production sidelined. 

 
Pandemic Continues to Roil Retail Sector: Earnings at a Glance

In earnings reported after the bell Tuesday, Urban Outfitters was the latest retailer to have earnings hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Spotify Strikes $100 Million-Plus Podcast Deal With Rogan

Joe Rogan is taking his podcast exclusively to Spotify Technology in a licensing deal worth more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Walmart Sales Surge as Coronavirus Drives Americans to Stockpile

The company is reaping the rewards of being one of few retailers positioned to successfully navigate a global pandemic, reporting a surge in quarterly sales as consumers turned to its giant stores to stock up on food and household goods.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.73% 216.88 Delayed Quote.5.67%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 8.42% 175.03 Delayed Quote.7.94%
WALMART INC. -2.12% 124.95 Delayed Quote.5.14%
