News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/19/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Airlines Detect Signs of Nascent Recovery

Industry executives said people are starting to book flights again, a potential inflection point after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand in recent months. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Stop Selling Talcum Baby Powder

The company cited declining demand for its decision to cease sales of the product in the U.S. and Canada. Its talc-based baby powder is the subject of thousands of lawsuits alleging links to cancer. 

 
Generic Drugmaker Gets Contract to Make Covid-19 Medicines in U.S.

A new generic drugmaker said it was awarded $354 million in federal funding to make prescription drugs and their raw ingredients in the U.S., including some medicines used to treat patients infected with Covid-19. 

 
Rallybio Grabs $145 Million for Rare-Disease Drug Development

Venture investors have funneled $145 million into Rallybio to fuel the drug startup's plans to develop a portfolio of treatments for rare and severe diseases, including a condition that strikes pregnant women. 

 
Facebook Launches Shopping Platform for Small Businesses

The service, Facebook Shops, will enlist small businesses to sell their wares online at the same time the coronavirus pandemic is upending business world-wide. 

 
Lenovo Group 4Q Net Profit Fell 64%

Lenovo Group said its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit fell 64%, as computer sales took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, while corporate expenses and some fair value losses weighed on profitability. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Chinese Company, Alleges Ties to Iran's Mahan Air

The U.S. imposed sanctions on a Chinese logistics company that it says acted as a sales representative for blacklisted Iranian airline Mahan Air. 

 
Retailers Phase Out Coronavirus Hazard Pay for Essential Workers

Some large U.S. retailers are ending the extra pay they gave to front-line workers as coronavirus-related costs pile up. 

 
CBS Leaves Fall TV Schedule Largely Untouched Amid Pandemic

Coming off its 12th consecutive season as the most-watched broadcast network, CBS is adding only three new shows as the pandemic keeps production sidelined. 

 
Pandemic Continues to Roil Retail Sector: Earnings at a Glance

In earnings reported after the bell Tuesday, Urban Outfitters was the latest retailer to have earnings hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

