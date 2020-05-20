Lenovo Expects PC Sales Growth to Resume in June Quarter, CEO Says

Sales recovery will be capped by component availability, with CEO Yang Yuanqing noting the company still faces some shortages, as the pandemic has crippled suppliers' production and transportation.

Generic Drugmaker Gets Contract to Make Covid-19 Medicines in U.S.

A new generic drugmaker said it was awarded $354 million in federal funding to make prescription drugs and their raw ingredients in the U.S., including some medicines used to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

Johnson & Johnson to Stop Selling Talcum Baby Powder

The company cited declining demand for its decision to cease sales of the product in the U.S. and Canada. Its talc-based baby powder is the subject of thousands of lawsuits alleging links to cancer.

China Keeps Germany's Car Makers in the Fast Lane

Germany's car manufacturers are once again being bailed out by China. Having skidded to a halt in February, Chinese vehicle sales are rebounding-particularly at the luxury end of the market.

Rolls-Royce to Cut 17% of Workforce

Rolls-Royce will cut 9,000 jobs from its global workforce as it looks to weather what it expects to be years-long impact on air travel demand triggered by the novel coronavirus.

Santander Settles Predatory Auto-Lending Claims for $550 Million

The bank's deal with nearly three dozen states addresses charges it engaged in predatory auto lending to borrowers with low incomes and subprime credit scores.

Airlines Detect Signs of Nascent Recovery

Industry executives said people are starting to book flights again, a potential inflection point after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand in recent months.

Rallybio Grabs $145 Million for Rare-Disease Drug Development

Venture investors have funneled $145 million into Rallybio to fuel the drug startup's plans to develop a portfolio of treatments for rare and severe diseases, including a condition that strikes pregnant women.

Spotify Strikes $100 Million-Plus Podcast Deal With Rogan

Joe Rogan is taking his podcast exclusively to Spotify Technology in a licensing deal worth more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Facebook Launches Shopping Platform for Small Businesses

The service, Facebook Shops, will enlist small businesses to sell their wares online at the same time the coronavirus pandemic is upending business world-wide.