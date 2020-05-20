Walmart's U.S. Boss Expects Shopping to Change Permanently

John Furner spoke with The Wall Street Journal about about speeding the retail giant's shift to e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic and keeping store workers safe.

Ford's Chicago Plant Stops Production for Second Straight Day

Ford stopped assembly lines at its Chicago plant for the second straight day, an early indication of the challenges the auto industry faces as production resumes after a two-month shutdown.

Apple, Google Unveil Technology for Covid-19 Exposure Alerts

The technology can help governments track the spread of Covid-19 through apps that notify mobile-device users if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Facebook Might Plug Gap Even Amazon Can't Fill

Facebook's Shops venture comes as the coronavirus pandemic has exploded the e-commerce market and tested the limits of its leader, Amazon.

BlackRock Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks

BlackRock is proposing that a key group of Argentina's creditors accept greater losses in a restructuring ahead of a potential default on the country's sovereign debt later this week.

Property Investors Report Rent Slump Amid Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Property investors reported a decline in rent payments, as tenants struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Economy Could Spoil Home-Improvement Party

Consumers' uptake of DIY projects provided a boost to both Home Depot and Lowe's, but uncertainty in the housing market obscures growth prospects.

Hertz Lenders Brace for Losses From Formerly Triple-A Bonds

Bonds backed by Hertz Global Holdings' fleet of rental cars had the same credit rating as the U.S. government just a few weeks ago. Now the company's financial woes are stoking fears that investors are headed for a loss.

Panasonic Takes 20% Stake in Blue Yonder

Panasonic is taking a 20% stake in supply-chain software provider Blue Yonder, deepening their relationship as the two companies work together to develop digital technology in managing retail and manufacturing goods.

Elkann's Fiat Chrysler Deals Are Under Pressure

One deal that John Elkann, the scion of Italy's Agnelli family, sealed has come undone and the other-a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugot-is threatened by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.