News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/20/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
AT&T Told to Stop Using '5G Evolution' in Marketing

AT&T will stop using the slogans "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" in its marketing after losing an appeal with a self-regulatory group, but suggested that it will continue to display "5GE" icons on customers' phones. 

 
Macy's Names Interim CFO as Retailer Navigates Coronavirus Pandemic

New York-based Macy's said Wednesday it has appointed its controller and enterprise risk officer Felicia Williams to the role of interim chief financial officer, effective June 1. 

 
Canada Goose Cutting About 125 Jobs

Canada Goose has laid off about 125 workers, as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for the company's luxury fur-trimmed jackets. 

 
Walmart's U.S. Boss Expects Shopping to Change Permanently

John Furner spoke with The Wall Street Journal about about speeding the retail giant's shift to e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic and keeping store workers safe. 

 
Ford's Chicago Plant Stops Production for Second Straight Day

Ford stopped assembly lines at its Chicago plant for the second straight day, an early indication of the challenges the auto industry faces as production resumes after a two-month shutdown. 

 
Fonterra Sees Lower Global Prices for Milk

Dairy exporter Fonterra forecast lower payments to New Zealand farmers for the next production season as a global recession is expected to reduce demand for milk. 

 
Apple, Google Unveil Technology for Covid-19 Exposure Alerts

The technology can help governments track the spread of the coronavirus through apps that notify mobile-device users if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive. 

 
Facebook Might Plug Gap Even Amazon Can't Fill

Facebook's Shops venture comes as the coronavirus pandemic has exploded the e-commerce market and tested the limits of its leader, Amazon. 

 
BlackRock Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks

BlackRock is proposing that a key group of Argentina's creditors accept greater losses in a restructuring ahead of a potential default on the country's sovereign debt later this week. 

 
Expedia Room Bookings Down 39% and L Brands Sales Off Sharply: Earnings at a Glance

Bookings for hotel rooms through Expedia fell 39% and room nights were off 14% due to the pandemic. Retailers L Brands saw a sharp drop in sales and Shoe Carnival said comparable-store sales fell about 42%.

