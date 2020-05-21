European Financial-Services Firms Detail Virus Hit: Earnings at a Glance

Earnings reports from European financial-services companies showed some faring well despite the Covid-19 pandemic, while others saw a marked drop in business.

Starbucks Pushes To-Go Sales as Dine-In Operations Remain Closed

Starbucks Corp. said it is speeding up plans to build stores with drive-throughs and will close locations in unpopulated malls as its dine-in service remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Targets Fall for Prime Day as it Tries to Return to Pre-Pandemic Operations

Amazon.com is taking a number of steps to return to pre-pandemic business operations, including scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for the fall and allowing unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses.

Best Buy's Sales Slid 6% Amid Covid-19 Store Closures

Best Buy reported weaker sales and earnings for its latest quarter after closing stores to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but the retailer performed better than expected amid a jump in online orders.

Coronavirus Widens Retail Divide, Leaving Macy's and Victoria's Secret Behind

Department stores and apparel retailers are feeling the most pain, with stores closed from mid-March through April. Macy's expects a $1 billion quarterly loss and Victoria's Secret will close 250 North American stores.

U.S. to Invest $1.2 Billion to Secure Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From AstraZeneca, Oxford University

The U.S. government has agreed to hand AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could be ready as early as October.

Lufthansa in Advanced Talks on Bailout Deal

Lufthansa confirmed it's in advanced talks with the German government's economic stabilization fund for up to EUR9 billion of state aid, as the airline tries to shore up its finances.

Impairments Sink Generali Profit

Generali Generali vowed to slash costs to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit its bottom line this year after impairments related to the virus led to an 85% drop in first-quarter profit.

Whitbread in Cash Call to Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Whitbread said it plans to raise GBP1.01 billion through a rights issue as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet and provide further liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic, following a drop in underlying earnings.

SoftBank Group to Sell 5% Stake in Japan Mobile Carrier

SoftBank Group plans to sell a 5.0% stake in the Japanese mobile-carrier unit as part of its 4.5 trillion yen ($41.85 billion) asset-sale plan announced in March, the Japanese technology-and-investment company said Thursday.