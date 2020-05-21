Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
European Financial-Services Firms Detail Virus Hit: Earnings at a Glance

Earnings reports from European financial-services companies showed some faring well despite the Covid-19 pandemic, while others saw a marked drop in business. 

 
Starbucks Pushes To-Go Sales as Dine-In Operations Remain Closed

Starbucks Corp. said it is speeding up plans to build stores with drive-throughs and will close locations in unpopulated malls as its dine-in service remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Amazon Targets Fall for Prime Day as it Tries to Return to Pre-Pandemic Operations

Amazon.com is taking a number of steps to return to pre-pandemic business operations, including scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for the fall and allowing unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses. 

 
Best Buy's Sales Slid 6% Amid Covid-19 Store Closures

Best Buy reported weaker sales and earnings for its latest quarter after closing stores to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but the retailer performed better than expected amid a jump in online orders. 

 
Coronavirus Widens Retail Divide, Leaving Macy's and Victoria's Secret Behind

Department stores and apparel retailers are feeling the most pain, with stores closed from mid-March through April. Macy's expects a $1 billion quarterly loss and Victoria's Secret will close 250 North American stores. 

 
U.S. to Invest $1.2 Billion to Secure Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From AstraZeneca, Oxford University

The U.S. government has agreed to hand AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could be ready as early as October. 

 
Lufthansa in Advanced Talks on Bailout Deal

Lufthansa confirmed it's in advanced talks with the German government's economic stabilization fund for up to EUR9 billion of state aid, as the airline tries to shore up its finances. 

 
Impairments Sink Generali Profit

Generali Generali vowed to slash costs to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit its bottom line this year after impairments related to the virus led to an 85% drop in first-quarter profit. 

 
Whitbread in Cash Call to Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Whitbread said it plans to raise GBP1.01 billion through a rights issue as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet and provide further liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic, following a drop in underlying earnings. 

 
SoftBank Group to Sell 5% Stake in Japan Mobile Carrier

SoftBank Group plans to sell a 5.0% stake in the Japanese mobile-carrier unit as part of its 4.5 trillion yen ($41.85 billion) asset-sale plan announced in March, the Japanese technology-and-investment company said Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.98% 11.895 Delayed Quote.-33.35%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.89% 8961 Delayed Quote.16.76%
BEST BUY CO., INC -3.99% 78.39 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 2.70% 8.132 Delayed Quote.-51.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.30% 4480 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.00% 78.55 Delayed Quote.-13.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : A case for accelerated health integration in Africa
PU
01:33pU.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing
RE
01:30pReal Sector Developments Report – November 2013
PU
01:30pBANK OF GHANA : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012
PU
01:27pU.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal
RE
01:24pOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
01:23pMNUCHIN : Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package
DJ
01:19pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:18pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group