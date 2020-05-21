Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive

An unspecified number of layoffs come as a major economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic causes many customers to dial back investments. 

 
KKR to Invest $1.5 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has agreed to invest $1.50 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other big U.S. firms that want a slice of the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
Nvidia Earnings Rise, as Coronavirus Lifts Games and Remote Services

The chip maker recorded strong growth in computer games and remote computing services, driven by people stuck at home during the pandemic. 

 
Facebook to Shift Permanently Toward More Remote Work After Coronavirus

The social-media giant plans to become a substantially remote workforce over the next decade, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, as it moves to embrace the dispersed structure made necessary by the pandemic. 

 
U.S. to Invest $1.2 Billion to Secure Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From AstraZeneca, Oxford University

The U.S. government has agreed to hand AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could be ready as early as October. 

 
SelectQuote Jumps in Market Debut

SelectQuote's shares climbed nearly 36% in its first day of trading, in what is set to be the largest U.S. initial public offering since February, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to throw companies' plans to go public into disarray. 

 
J.Crew Landlords Pursue Rent From Reopened Stores

Dozens of J.Crew's landlords, including some of the biggest mall owners in the country, are seeking rent payments from the retailer's stores as they reopen, according to court filings. 

 
Murray Energy Faces Pivotal Month After Bankruptcy-Loan Default

The coal producer said it has defaulted on its $440 million bankruptcy financing package, setting up a pivotal month as it aims to leave chapter 11 amid a market downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Companies that produce goods and services that assist customers in their efforts to work or play from home benefited greatly from shelter-in-place orders during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Starbucks Pushes To-Go Sales as Dine-In Operations Remain Closed

Starbucks Corp. said it is speeding up plans to build stores with drive-throughs and will close locations in unpopulated malls as its dine-in service remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.99% 8961 Delayed Quote.17.80%
FACEBOOK 0.64% 231.45 Delayed Quote.12.76%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.52% 26.55 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.17% 351 Delayed Quote.49.17%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.44% 78.1 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aChina drops GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
01:21aRudderless after a rally, stock markets look for next catalyst
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aGerman tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:07aCentral Asian and Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Meeting
PU
12:59aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
12:58aJapan launches its version of Fed's 'Main Street' scheme as deflation returns
RE
12:56aHong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
12:55aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group