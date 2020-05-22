IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive

An unspecified number of layoffs come as a major economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic causes many customers to dial back investments.

KKR to Invest $1.5 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has agreed to invest $1.50 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other big U.S. firms that want a slice of the Indian telecommunications and technology giant.

Nvidia Earnings Rise, as Coronavirus Lifts Games and Remote Services

The chip maker recorded strong growth in computer games and remote computing services, driven by people stuck at home during the pandemic.

Facebook to Shift Permanently Toward More Remote Work After Coronavirus

The social-media giant plans to become a substantially remote workforce over the next decade, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, as it moves to embrace the dispersed structure made necessary by the pandemic.

U.S. to Invest $1.2 Billion to Secure Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From AstraZeneca, Oxford University

The U.S. government has agreed to hand AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could be ready as early as October.

SelectQuote Jumps in Market Debut

SelectQuote's shares climbed nearly 36% in its first day of trading, in what is set to be the largest U.S. initial public offering since February, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to throw companies' plans to go public into disarray.

J.Crew Landlords Pursue Rent From Reopened Stores

Dozens of J.Crew's landlords, including some of the biggest mall owners in the country, are seeking rent payments from the retailer's stores as they reopen, according to court filings.

Murray Energy Faces Pivotal Month After Bankruptcy-Loan Default

The coal producer said it has defaulted on its $440 million bankruptcy financing package, setting up a pivotal month as it aims to leave chapter 11 amid a market downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Companies that produce goods and services that assist customers in their efforts to work or play from home benefited greatly from shelter-in-place orders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starbucks Pushes To-Go Sales as Dine-In Operations Remain Closed

Starbucks Corp. said it is speeding up plans to build stores with drive-throughs and will close locations in unpopulated malls as its dine-in service remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.