News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/22/2020 | 07:16am EDT
IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive

An unspecified number of layoffs come as a major economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic causes many customers to dial back investments. 

 
Store Brands Eye a Bigger Share of the Dinner Plate

Companies that make private-label products for supermarkets might get a boost as shoppers look for ways to cut their grocery bills. 

 
Nvidia Earnings Rise, as Coronavirus Lifts Games and Remote Services

The chip maker recorded strong growth in computer games and remote computing services, driven by people stuck at home during the pandemic. 

 
HBO Max Is Hollywood's Newest Streaming Upstart. Can It Become a Star?

The new entertainment service from WarnerMedia will have to overcome a global pandemic, entrenched rivals and the absence of a highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion 

 
French Finance Minister Warns on Future of Renault

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that Renault "could disappear" without a clear-cut strategy to weather the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Burberry Slashes Dividend as Sales Slide

Burberry said its sales fell 27% in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 and it slashed its dividend to 11.3 pence "to protect its future cash position." 

 
Vodafone Names Heineken CEO as Chairman

Vodafone has designated Heineken's Chief Executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer as its next chairman, replacing Gerard Kleisterlee who plans to retire in November after nine years in the role. 

 
European Luxury Is More Chinese Than Ever

Designer labels will need to contemplate a wave of European store closures as they become more dependent on China for sales 

 
KKR to Invest $1.5 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has agreed to invest $1.50 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other big U.S. firms that want a slice of the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
Facebook to Shift Permanently Toward More Remote Work After Coronavirus

The social-media giant plans to become a substantially remote workforce over the next decade, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, as it moves to embrace the dispersed structure made necessary by the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -0.47% 288.95 Delayed Quote.9.99%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5.82% 1453.5 Delayed Quote.-37.64%
FACEBOOK 0.64% 231.45 Delayed Quote.12.76%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -1.98% 69.55 Delayed Quote.-18.06%
HEINEKEN N.V. -1.51% 75.52 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.52% 26.55 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.17% 351 Delayed Quote.49.17%
RENAULT -1.27% 17.494 Real-time Quote.-58.02%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.42% 129.32 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aCAMECO : COVID-19 Relief Fund Supports 67 Community Projects
PU
07:20aUK watchdog steps up fight against fake reviews during lockdown
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aMalaysia's Petronas braces for severe 2020 hit as first-quarter profit plummets
RE
07:11aHong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
07:09aBank of England to phase out some emergency COVID support
RE
07:05aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor vow to use all tools to combat virus fallout
RE
07:05aStructured Settlement Factoring Company Launches New Website to Better Serve Customers
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

