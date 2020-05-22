Log in
05/22/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Deere Lowers Outlook as Coronavirus Undercuts Demand

The farm-equipment maker said a yearslong slump in sales will intensify as farmers further reduce spending amid weak demand for their crops and livestock. 

 
GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage

A shortage of parts from Mexico is hampering GM's plans to quickly ramp up production of high-profit pickups, underscoring the auto industry's halting restart after a two-month shutdown from the pandemic. 

 
Alibaba's Profit Tanks With Investment Loss

Alibaba's fourth quarter profit fell 88% from the same period a year ago after the coronavirus pandemic affected the value of the Chinese e-commerce giant's public investments. 

 
The Covid Surcharge: Companies Confront the Unforgiving Economics of Coronavirus

Facing higher costs to keep workers and customers safe and an indefinite period of suppressed demand, businesses are navigating an ever-narrower path to profitability. 

 
Store Brands Eye a Bigger Share of the Dinner Plate

Companies that make private-label products for supermarkets might get a boost as shoppers look for ways to cut their grocery bills. 

 
IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive

An unspecified number of layoffs come as a major economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic causes many customers to dial back investments. 

 
Businesses Try to Divine Hong Kong's Fate Under National-Security Law

Markets faltered and businesses braced for more instability as China set out plans for national-security laws to tighten its control over Hong Kong, piling stress on the global finance hub already battered economically by a year of violent demonstrations and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
HBO Max Is Hollywood's Newest Streaming Upstart. Can It Become a Star?

The new entertainment service from WarnerMedia will have to overcome a global pandemic, entrenched rivals and the absence of a highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion 

 
French Finance Minister Warns on Future of Renault

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that Renault "could disappear" without a clear-cut strategy to weather the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Burberry Slashes Dividend as Sales Slide

Burberry said its sales fell 27% in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 and it slashed its dividend to 11.3 pence "to protect its future cash position."

ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.27% 1420 Delayed Quote.-37.64%
DEERE & COMPANY -0.78% 141.53 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 126.025 End-of-day quote.-13.30%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 98.65 End-of-day quote.-20.77%
RENAULT -2.86% 17.2 Real-time Quote.-58.02%
