Facebook Rolls Out AI Tools to Help Small Businesses Sell Their Wares

The company this week introduced new artificial-intelligence technology for two of its e-commerce platforms in an effort to make it easier for customers to find and purchase products.

E-Commerce, Pizza Delivery Companies Post Surprising Pandemic Results: Earnings at a Glance

E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a pizza-delivery business had higher revenue amid coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, but they posted lower results on other factors.

Nvidia's Immunity Boost Should Last

The chipmaker's data center revenue surged 80% from a year earlier to cross the $1 billion mark for the first time. That exceeded Wall Street's already high projections

Deere Lowers Outlook as Coronavirus Undercuts Demand

The farm-equipment maker said a yearslong slump in sales will intensify as farmers further reduce spending amid weak demand for their crops and livestock.

GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage

A shortage of parts from Mexico is hampering GM's plans to quickly ramp up production of high-profit pickups, underscoring the auto industry's halting restart after a two-month shutdown from the pandemic.

Alibaba's Profit Tanks With Investment Loss

Alibaba's fourth quarter profit fell 88% from the same period a year ago after the coronavirus pandemic affected the value of the Chinese e-commerce giant's public investments.

Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crashes in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines domestic flight crashed as it approached Karachi airport with at least 98 passengers and crew aboard after the pilot said the plane had lost power.

IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive

An unspecified number of layoffs come as a major economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic causes many customers to dial back investments.

These Discount Retailers Are Hardly a Bargain

Shares of TJX and Ross Stores are holding up rather well, as off-price retailers usually do well in economic downturns. But this downturn isn't like others, and they may be no bargain.

The Covid Surcharge: Companies Confront the Unforgiving Economics of Coronavirus

Facing higher costs to keep workers and customers safe and an indefinite period of suppressed demand, businesses are navigating an ever-narrower path to profitability.